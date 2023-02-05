SA20 2023, Match 28, Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Pretoria Capitals and Durban’s Super Giants will face each other in Match No.28 of the SA20 2023 on Sunday, February 5. The match will take place at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, are sitting at the top of the table with 27 points and a net run rate of +1.758. They are already through to the playoffs and are likely to finish in the top two.

The Capitals had to fight hard to win their previous game against MI Cape Town by one wicket. While chasing 160, they got home off the last ball. Rilee Rossouw was named the Player of the Match after he scored 40 runs off 19 balls.

The Super Giants, on the other hand, are placed fifth in the table with 14 points and a net run rate of -1.355. A win in their next game won’t be enough for them to get through to the next round due to their net run rate, the worst among all the teams in the tournament.

A win with a bonus point would give the Super Giants a chance of making it through to the next stage, but even then, the Joburg Super Kings will have to lose both their matches. With their backs to the wall, it will be interesting to see how the Super Giants react.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Details

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants, Match 28, SA20 2023.

Date and Time: February 5, 2022, Sunday, 09:00 pm IST.

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park hasn’t been a great one for batting by any means. The track is going to get worse and hence, batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward. Targets above the 135-run mark will not be easy to chase down.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Weather Forecast

There will be a 20 to 40 percent chance of rain until 7 pm in the evening, which could lead to delays. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Probable XIs

Pretoria Capitals

Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell (c), Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Joshua Little.

Durban’s Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (c), Ben McDermott, Matthew Breetzke, Keemo Paul, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, David Willey, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Reece Topley.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Cape Match Prediction

The Capitals have been in decent form, although they struggled to get over the line in their previous match. Parnell’s men will go into the contest against the Super Giants as the favorites.

Prediction: Pretoria Capitals to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

