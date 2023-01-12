SA20 2023, Match 5, MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

MI Cape Town and Durban's Super Giants are set to face off in Match No. 5 of the SA20 2023 on Friday, January 13. The match will take place at Newlands in Cape Town.

MI Cape Town, captained by Rashid Khan, got off to a thunderous start in the tournament. In the opening game, they defeated the Paarl Royals by eight wickets. Dewald Brevis, who has already made a name for himself, became the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 70-run knock.

Jofra Archer picked up three wickets and also bowled a maiden, showing that he is pretty fit to play top-level cricket. Rashid Khan couldn’t get a wicket, but that shouldn’t be a matter of concern as he is a world-class operator who can take any opposition down on his day.

The Super Giants, led by Quinton de Kock, on the other hand, had a great chance of beating the Joburg Super Kings in their first match. However, they ended up losing the match by 16 runs at Kingsmead in Durban after failing to chase down a target of 191 in 20 overs.

Quinton de Kock scored 78 and was also involved in a 98-run stand with Kyle Mayers. However, after Donavan Ferreira dismissed him, the Super Giants lost every bit of momentum. Dwaine Pretorius hit a couple of sixes late in the innings, but his valiant effort went in vain.

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Match Details

Match: MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants, Match 5, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, Friday, 09:00 pm IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at Newlands is expected to be an excellent one for batting. The track isn’t going to change much throughout the duration of the game and hence, fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark and there is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the high-70s.

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Probable XIs

MI Cape Town

Rassie van der Dussen, Grant Roelofsen (wk), Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Sam Curran, Rashid Khan (c), Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Jofra Archer

Durban's Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Heinrich Klaasen, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Akila Dananjaya, Keemo Paul

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Match Prediction

The Super Giants did fairly well while chasing against the Super Kings, but it won’t be easy against Cape Town, who have the likes of Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer in their ranks. MI Cape Town will go into the match as the slight favorites.

Prediction: MI Cape Town to win the match.

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

