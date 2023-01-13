SA20 2023, Match 6, Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are set to face each other in Match No. 6 of the SA20 2023 on Saturday, January 14. The match will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The Capitals, led by Wayne Parnell, are considered one of the strongest bowling units and they didn’t do their reputation any harm on Thursday, January 12. The Capitals defeated the Eastern Cape by 23 runs at St. George's Park, Gqeberha. Moreover, they moved to second in the points table.

After opting to bat first, the Capitals racked up a massive score of 193 for the loss of six wickets. Phil Salt was the star of the show after he scored an unbeaten 47-ball 77 with the help of 11 fours. Skipper Parnell also chipped in with a cameo of 29 runs off nine balls with two fours and three sixes.

Ottniel Baartman and skipper Aiden Markram picked up two wickets apiece for the Sunrisers. Marco Jansen and Sisanda Magala picked up the important wickets of Will Jacks and Rilee Rossouw. The Sunrisers found themselves in trouble after being reduced to 68 for four.

However, JJ Smuts and Tom Abell put on 65 runs for the fifth wicket to put the Sunrisers in command. Smuts went on to score 66 off 51 before Adil Rashid accounted for his wicket. James Fuller scored 27 off 12, but his knock wasn’t enough for the Sunrisers to win.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Details:

Match: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Match 6, SA20 2023

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Saturday, 05:00 pm IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Pitch Report

The pitch at SuperSport Park in Centurion is good for batting and bowlers won’t have much room for error. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for teams.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 32-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 20s.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Probable XIs

Pretoria Capitals

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Prediction

The Pretoria Capitals have a power-packed batting unit and their bowling attack is also pretty top-notch. The Sunrisers are a strong unit but beating the Capitals may not be easy for them.

Prediction: Pretoria Capitals to win the match

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

