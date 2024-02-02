SA20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town (Updated) ft. Ryan Rickelton and Wayne Parnell

MI Cape Town registered a comprehensive 34-run win over Pretoria Capitals in the 26th match of SA20 2024 at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

MI Cape Town opted to bat first after winning the toss. Ryan Rickelton maintained his red-hot form, smacking 90 runs off 45 balls in an innings that featured 10 fours and five sixes. Dewald Brevis returned to form, hitting 66* off 32 with three fours and four sixes to propel his side to an imposing 248/4 in 20 overs.

Capitals' captain Wayne Parnell scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 57 runs in four overs. Dupavillon was the only other bowler to get a wicket in the first innings.

In response, it was one-way traffic for MICT early on as the Capitals were reduced to 42/6 in 5.4 overs. However, Kyle Verreynne stood tall amid the ruins to reduce the impact of the defeat. He went on to smack a 116-run unbeaten knock in 52 balls, hitting seven fours and nine sixes.

However, no batter stood with him to stitch together a sizeable partnership. Ultimately, they racked up 214/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 34 runs. Nuwan Thushara scalped a three-wicket haul, while Kagiso Rabada picked up two wickets for MICT.

Without any further ado, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing SA20 2024.

SA20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 RD Rickelton (MICT) 9 9 1 495 98 61.87 281 176.15 - 5 - 38 32 2 MP Breetzke (DSG) 9 9 0 374 78 41.55 255 146.66 - 2 - 37 21 3 H Klaasen (DSG) 9 9 2 310 85 44.28 153 202.61 - 3 - 19 25 4 JC Buttler (PR) 8 8 1 296 70* 42.28 209 141.62 - 2 - 33 9 5 HE van der Dussen (MICT) 9 9 0 268 104 29.77 176 152.27 1 - 1 19 15 6 WG Jacks (PC) 9 8 0 244 101 30.5 133 183.45 1 1 1 23 18 7 JL du Plooy (JSK) 8 8 1 242 71 34.57 140 172.85 - 1 1 23 13 8 JT Smuts (DSG) 8 8 1 231 75 33 166 139.15 - 2 - 20 13 9 M Van Buuren (PR) 8 8 4 198 72* 49.5 152 130.26 - 1 - 18 5 10 K Verreynne (PC) 6 5 2 192 86* 64 127 151.18 - 2 - 14 8

MICT opening batter Ryan Rickelton has smacked 495 runs from nine innings and retains his pole position in the run-scoring charts. DSG's Matthew Breetzke is still second with 374 runs from nine innings.

His colleague Heinrich Klaasen continues to be third with 310 runs. Paarl Royals batter Jos Buttler is fourth, having amassed 296 runs from eight innings. MICT's Rassie van der Dussen has accumulated 268 runs to be fifth.

Will Jacks moved up from the eighth to the sixth position and now has 244 runs. Leus du Plooy (242) and JJ Smuts (231) have slipped one spot down each to occupy the seventh and eighth ranks.

Kyle Verreynne has rocketed from the 26th rank to the the ninth position, having scored a total of 222 runs. Mitchell van Buuren (198) has slipped one spot down to the 10th rank.

SA20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 DJ Worrall (SEC) 7 7 156 26 - 210 13 3/20 16.15 8.07 12 - - 2 L Ngidi (PR) 8 8 180 30 - 284 13 4/39 21.84 9.46 13.84 1 - 3 LB Williams (JSK) 8 7 126 21 - 201 12 4/26 16.75 9.57 10.5 1 - 4 KA Maharaj (DSG) 9 9 180 30 - 205 11 2/17 18.63 6.83 16.36 - - 5 RJW Topley (DSG) 8 8 168 28 2 230 11 3/19 20.9 8.21 15.27 - - 6 Noor Ahmad (DSG) 5 5 116 19.2 1 120 10 5/11 12 6.2 11.6 - 1 7 MP Stoinis (DSG) 5 5 108 18 - 128 10 3/18 12.8 7.11 10.8 - - 8 OEG Baartman (SEC) 5 5 117 19.3 - 152 10 4/12 15.2 7.79 11.7 1 - 9 WD Parnell (PC) 7 6 114 19 1 210 10 3/33 21 11.05 11.4 - - 10 M Jansen (SEC) 7 7 155 25.5 1 206 9 3/27 22.88 7.97 17.22 - -

SEC pacer Daniel Worral has maintained his top position with 13 wickets in the bowling standings at an average of 16.15. Paarl Royals pacer Lungi Ngidi is still second with 13 scalps at 21.84.

Lizaad Williams continues to be third with 12 wickets at 16.75. DSG bowlers Keshav Maharaj (11) and Reece Topley (11) are fourth and fifth with averages of 18.63 and 20.9, respectively.

Noor Ahmad (10), Marcus Stoinis (10), and Ottniel Baartman (10) have held on to their sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks, averaging 12, 12.8, and 15.2 respectively.

Wayne Parnell has moved up from 16th to the ninth slot with 10 wickets at an average of 21. Marco Jansen has slid one spot down to occupy the 10th position with nine scalps at 22.88.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App