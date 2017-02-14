Sachin Tendulkar adopts a village in Maharashtra, sanctions Rs. 4 crore

This is only one of the many instances when Sachin Tendulkar came forward for a social cause

by Umaima Saeed News 14 Feb 2017, 16:32 IST

Sachin Tendulkar has previously batted for several causes

What’s the story?

After helping the villagers in Puttamraju Kandriga in Andhra Pradesh, Sachin Tendulkar is now set to adopt Donja in Osmanabad (Maharashtra) under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojna.

The Rajya Sabha MP has approved sanction of over Rs 4 crore from his MPLAD fund for the development of Donja. The money will be used to develop a new school building, a water supply scheme that would provide water to each household, concrete roads and a sewage line.

Ayush Prasad, the assistant collector of the district said, “We are grateful to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for choosing a village in Osmanabad District and for being so supportive and committed to its development.”

In case you didn’t know

Tendulkar came forward to adopt Gram Panchayat of Nernoor and habitation of Puttamrajuvari Kandriga in the month of October 2014 under the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

The village which was languishing in darkness until Tendulkar adopted it. The village now gets 24x7 power supply and every house in the village now has an electricity meter as well. Previously, the womenfolk had to walk long ways to get drinking water and today, the village has a good water supply.

The village that once had dusty roads now boasts of wide and well maintained CC Roads. The village where hygiene and cleanliness were unheard of, is today an ODF village.

Heart of the Matter

Five special village-level meetings were held at Donja where women also gave in their suggestions to the district officials for the transformation. Tendulkar particularly emphasised on addressing the issue of potable water since Osmanabad has been facing a drought over the last couple of years.

The school in the village, which is over 70-years-old, will be replaced with a new one.

Over 400 of the 610 households in Donja village were deprived of toilets when the village was adopted by Tendulkar last year. Since then, over 231 toilets have been built and being used.

Oxygen Financial Services have been roped in to improve the banking services in the village and they have already started their work. Twelve retail outlets are being encouraged to set up micro cash-recycler ATMs and they are being trained for it as well.

Parallels from history

This was not the first time that the Little Master came forward for a social cause. Sachin donated around Rs 76 lakh to a high school in West Midnapore district in West Bengal last year, to boost their infrastructure.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Sachin Tendulkar, being the most celebrated sportsperson in the country is setting a remarkable example for others to follow. No wonder he is one of the most loved Indian cricketers of all time.