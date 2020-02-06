×
Sachin Tendulkar backs Women's T20 World Cup to break world record

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 06 Feb 2020, 23:07 IST

Sachin Tendulkar backs the Women
Sachin Tendulkar backs the Women's T20 World Cup Final to break the record for the highest attendance.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar believes that the Women's T20 World Cup that is set to begin later this month will be breaking a unique world record. The record is for the highest attendance at a women's sports event in the final that will be held at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Tendulkar retweeted a tweet from the T20 World Cup handle and captioned it by expressing his backing for the record attendance. He said, "Sport is a great equalizer! The Women's @T20WorldCup is coming up soon and the Finals will be played at the MCG. Let's #FILLTHEMCG for the #T20WorldCup Final and make it an event to remember."

The T20 extravaganza is set to hit Australian shores from February 21 and it promises to be a cracker of a tournament. It is only the second edition of the tournament after the 2018 T20 World Cup that was held in the West Indies. The record for the highest attendance for the women's sports events is set at 90,185 at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California.

With the capacity of MCG being 100000, a full house would surely create a new world record for attendance. It will be interesting to see if the cricketing world lives up to the words of the Little Master and fills the MCG on the day of the final.

Published 06 Feb 2020, 23:07 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Sachin Tendulkar Melbourne Cricket Ground
