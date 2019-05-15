×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar cheekily replies to ICC's tweet with Bucknor picture

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
News
11.40K   //    15 May 2019, 21:54 IST

Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Bucknor
Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Bucknor

What's the story?

Sachin Tendulkar posted a cheeky reply to the ICC office's Twitter handle. Earlier, Sachin posted tweet where he was bowling to Vinod Kambli. The ICC came up with a cheeky tweet stating that the little master was clearly overstepping.

In case you didn't know...

The little master has been focusing on promoting the game of cricket across the globe ever since he retired from the game. As a part of this drive, he recently tied up with Middlesex to provide a platform for the next generation of aspiring cricketers. The cricket camp was recently held at the DY Patil Stadium and the occasion was graced by the former cricketer Vinod Kambli.

The heart of the matter

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli are childhood friends. Both of them grew up playing cricket at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The duo went on to represent the national team at very young ages. Sachin Tendulkar went on to become a legend of the game. The former Indian opener posted a video where he was bowling to his friend, Vinod Kambli. The legendary cricketer wrote :

" Felt great to be back in the nets with Kambli during the lunch break! It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park... Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other "

As a response to this tweet, the ICC replied in a funny way, stating that Sachin was overstepping and it was clearly a no ball. They even had the picture of Steve Bucknor signaling the No-ball in their tweet.

Sachin cheekily replied to ICC's Tweet as " At least this time I am bowling and not batting  .. umpire’s decision is always the final decision"

It is known to everyone that during his playing days, Tendulkar received many wrong calls from the umpires, including Steve Bucknor. It was evident that the Little Master took a cheeky dig at ICC's Tweet. However, he ended the statement in a smooth way, stating that the umpire's decision was final and everyone was bound to respect that.

What's next?

The next cricket camp will be held at Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood, UK. It's scheduled to take place from 28th to 31st May. It's nice to see Sachin Tendulkar visiting such camps along with his cricket friends, which can boost the confidence of the next generation cricketers.

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Steve Bucknor
Advertisement
Five of the worst umpiring howlers against Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
45 years of Sachin Tendulkar – A tribute to the legend
RELATED STORY
An emotion called Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
The problem of being a Sachin Tendulkar fan
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Rahul Dravid from a Sachin Tendulkar fan 
RELATED STORY
5 areas where Rahul Dravid proved superior to Sachin Tendulkar
RELATED STORY
Sachin Tendulkar records: The only Asian batsman to achieve this unique feat
RELATED STORY
An open letter to Sachin Tendulkar from a Virat Kohli fan
RELATED STORY
3 Ideas of Sachin Tendulkar that changed Indian cricket
RELATED STORY
5 times Sachin Tendulkar was denied a century by part-time spinners
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Final | Tomorrow, 09:45 AM
Bangladesh
West Indies
BAN VS WI preview
1st T20I | Yesterday
SA-W 119/7 (20.0 ov)
PKW 120/3 (18.0 ov)
Pakistan Women won by 7 wickets
SA-W VS PKW live score
4th ODI | Tomorrow, 12:00 PM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Yesterday
IRE 292/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 294/4 (43.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 6 wickets
IRE VS BAN live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us