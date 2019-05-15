Sachin Tendulkar cheekily replies to ICC's tweet with Bucknor picture

Sachin Tendulkar and Steve Bucknor

What's the story?

Sachin Tendulkar posted a cheeky reply to the ICC office's Twitter handle. Earlier, Sachin posted tweet where he was bowling to Vinod Kambli. The ICC came up with a cheeky tweet stating that the little master was clearly overstepping.

In case you didn't know...

The little master has been focusing on promoting the game of cricket across the globe ever since he retired from the game. As a part of this drive, he recently tied up with Middlesex to provide a platform for the next generation of aspiring cricketers. The cricket camp was recently held at the DY Patil Stadium and the occasion was graced by the former cricketer Vinod Kambli.

The heart of the matter

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli are childhood friends. Both of them grew up playing cricket at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The duo went on to represent the national team at very young ages. Sachin Tendulkar went on to become a legend of the game. The former Indian opener posted a video where he was bowling to his friend, Vinod Kambli. The legendary cricketer wrote :

" Felt great to be back in the nets with Kambli during the lunch break! It sure took us back to our childhood days at Shivaji Park... Very few people know that Vinod & I have always been in the same team and never played against each other "

As a response to this tweet, the ICC replied in a funny way, stating that Sachin was overstepping and it was clearly a no ball. They even had the picture of Steve Bucknor signaling the No-ball in their tweet.

Sachin cheekily replied to ICC's Tweet as " At least this time I am bowling and not batting .. umpire’s decision is always the final decision"

It is known to everyone that during his playing days, Tendulkar received many wrong calls from the umpires, including Steve Bucknor. It was evident that the Little Master took a cheeky dig at ICC's Tweet. However, he ended the statement in a smooth way, stating that the umpire's decision was final and everyone was bound to respect that.

What's next?

The next cricket camp will be held at Merchant Taylors' School, Northwood, UK. It's scheduled to take place from 28th to 31st May. It's nice to see Sachin Tendulkar visiting such camps along with his cricket friends, which can boost the confidence of the next generation cricketers.