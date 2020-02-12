Sachin Tendulkar has a piece of advice for teenage phenomenon Shafali Verma

Sachin Tendulkar with Shafali Verma (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Former Indian captain and one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Sachin Tendulkar showered praise on Shafali Verma, the new Indian sensation in women’s cricket. The 16-year-old has already established herself in the Indian team and looked in fine form during the recently concluded tri-series in Australia.

Verma, who recently shared a picture with Tendulkar, had stated that it was a huge moment for her to meet her childhood idol. In response, Tendulkar praised Shafali and told her to chase her dreams.

It was on Monday when Shafali Verma had clicked a picture with the legend and shared it on her Twitter handle.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The reason I took up this game was because of Sachin sir. My whole family has not just idolised but literally worshipped him. Today is a special day for me that I got to meet my childhood hero. It was a dream come true for me.”

In response, Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and wrote,

“It was nice meeting you too, Shafali. Hearing from you on how you had travelled all the way to Lahli to see my last Ranji Game and now seeing you play for India is amazing. Keep chasing your dreams because dreams do come true. Enjoy the game and always give your best.”

It was not long ago when Verma broke Tendulkar’s long-standing record by becoming the youngest Indian to score a half-century in international cricket when she smashed a 49-ball 73 against West Indies in November 2019.

She is a sensational striker of the ball, which was evident during her knock of 49 against Australia during the tri-series. Meanwhile, the teenager will look to make her opportunities count when she takes to the field in the Women’s T20 World Cup, slated to be played in Australia from 21st February.