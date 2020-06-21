Sachin Tendulkar and others celebrate Father’s Day with heartfelt posts

Sachin Tendulkar lost his father during the 1999 World Cup but returned after a few days to score a vital century against Kenya.

The legendary cricketer remembered his late father on Father's Day and shared a throwback photo.

Sachin Tendulkar with his late father. Photo source: Indian Express

The world is celebrating Father’s Day on 21st June and cricketers are honouring their fathers for being their guardian, guiding light and friend. The Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who is the son of a famous Marathi novelist Ramesh Tendulkar, lost his father at a very early age and after the latter's demise, the former Indian cricketing stalwart has dedicated almost all achievements to his late father.

Sachin Tendulkar lost his father the night before India took on Zimbabwe in the league stages of the 1999 cricket World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar rushed back home to be with his family.

But, three days later, he was back in Bristol, scoring an emotional century against Kenya. The century by Sachin Tendulkar powered India to a vital victory and ensured they progressed further in the tournament.

On 21st June 2020, Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of him with his father and captioned it,

“I shall always remember your invaluable advice to "Strive to be a good person first. Thank you for everything. #HappyFathersDay!”

India captain Virat Kohli, too, lost his father at a very young age and has remembered him fondly in several of his interviews.

Sachin Tendulkar and others celebrate Father’s Day

Yusuf Pathan was another cricket who penned down a heartfelt message on Father's Day. The Pathan brothers – Irfan and Yusuf – grew up in a lower middle class family, where his father made ends meet by working as a caretaker of a mosque. The family lived in a small house in the backyard of the mosque.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Yusuf shared a picture in which his son and his nephew, i.e. Irfan’s son, are spending time with their paternal grandfather.

"Ayaan and Riyaan with Abba. I am lucky to have such a kind, caring, awesome father. This picture makes this Father's day more special for me. Happy Father's Day. #FathersDay"

The other cricketers to wish their fathers on social media were Ajinkya Rahane, Harbhajan Singh Hardik and Krunal Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Mayank Agarwal and current Indian coach Ravi Shastri.

