Sachin Tendulkar's World Cup-winning moment wins Laureus Sporting Moment award

Sachin Tendulkar gave an emotional speech after winning the Laureus Sporting Moment award

The iconic moment wherein the Indian cricket team picked up Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders and took victory laps of the Wankhede Stadium after their World Cup 2011 win has won the Laureus Sporting moment award. Tendulkar was deeply satisfied upon receiving the award and recalled the memories of the famous triumph.

“It’s incredible. The feeling of winning the world cup was beyond what words can express. How many times you get an event happening where there are no mixed opinions. Very rarely the entire country celebrates,” Tendulkar said after receiving the trophy.

“And this is a reminder of how powerful a sport is and what magic it does to our lives. Even now when I watch that it has stayed with me,” he added.

Tendulkar was just 10 years old when India won their first World Cup in 1983 and like millions of Indians, he also dreamt of winning the big prize for his country one day. That inspired him to play cricket and after five unsuccessful attempts, Tendulkar finally won the World Cup in 2011 -- a moment that said he would never forget in his life.

A God for a nation. An inspiration worldwide.



— Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 17, 2020

“It was the proudest moment of my life, holding that trophy which I chased for 22 years but I never lost hope. I was merely lifting that trophy on behalf of my countrymen,” Tendulkar revealed.

He also spoke about how Nelson Mandela inspired him and helped him develop a strong character. Mandela's view about the importance of sports inspired Sachin and helped send a strong message to the world that sports unites everyone.