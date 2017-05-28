Sachin Tendulkar's biopic earns Rs 9.20 Crore on day 2

Sachin: A Billion Dreams sees major upward trend on Saturday.

by Ram Kumar News 28 May 2017, 15:36 IST

Tendulkar’s docu-drama has managed to enthral audiences across the country

What’s the story?

Legendary Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar’s biopic is enjoying an upward trajectory in earnings during the weekend. The nostalgia-inducing docu-drama titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams has earned a staggering INR 9.20 crore on Saturday.

“It’s a docu-drama which is not in the commercial, mainstream format. The subject of this film is Sachin Tendulkar, one of the most popular icons, who is also a living legend in India. People don’t just love him but worship him. Very honestly, this is one movie where it’s about a person who has made India so proud that I would not even like to try and analyse the box office figures here”, box office trade expert Akshaye Rathi told Bollywood Life.

“This movie is not for the box office. This movie is a tribute to a man who has made the dreams of millions of Indians come true, who has given us so much of happiness every time he walked into the stadium with his bat. I really think it’s not a good idea to judge this film by its box office potential. Just go out there and watch the journey for this legend.”

The background

Tendulkar’s biopic was released on Friday and raked in a remarkable INR 8.6 crore on the opening day itself. Directed by James Erskine with music by Academy Award winner AR Rahman, the docu-drama was shot in Hindi, Marathi and English. The movie was also dubbed in Tamil and Telugu.

The heart of the matter

#SachinABillionDreams shows an UPWARD TREND... Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr. Total: 17.60 cr [all languages]... FANTASTIC for a docu-drama. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 28, 2017

After resulting in the biggest opening among all movies in the docu-drama genre, Tendulkar’s biopic has surged forward on the second day and brought its two-day collection to an admirable INR 17.60 crore across all languages.

Unlike other biopics, the major advantage in Sachin: A Billion Dreams stems from the fact that Tendulkar himself narrates his incredible journey. The movie sheds light on his formative years and his subsequent rise to become one of the greatest batsmen to ever play the game.

What’s next?

Trade experts are quite optimistic of the docu-drama continuing its golden run at the box office. With the last day of the weekend expected to bring in massive crowds across the country, the biopic‘s Sunday collection can even eclipse that of the previous couple of days.

Author’s take

Much more than a movie, the biopic serves as an opportunity for cricket aficionados in India to revisit the stirring journey of one of their most popular icons. The box office collection from the first two days stands a testament to Tendulkar’s immense pulling power. The growing numbers are set to continue in the next few days as well.