'Same thinking, speak the same language': Virat Kohli reveals discussion with Kane Williamson

Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson

Ross Taylor and Tim Seifert were galloping along and looked to be in control of the chase. The cameras then panned to the sidelines where Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli, the two regular skippers who did not take part in the game, were sitting close by and were engaged in a conversation.

This was a sight to behold - two of the top batsmen of this generation as well as two inspirational skippers of their respective sides involved in a serious conversation. The broadcasters started giving them as much air time as the ongoing action out in the middle. Speaking about the same after the match, Kohli spoke about the exchange and, once again, was all praises for his Kiwi counterpart.

“Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language,” Kohli said after the game when asked about their conversation.

The Indian captain also said that New Zealand cricket was safe with Williamson at the helm.

“Despite what the scoreline suggests, I feel that New Zealand cricket is in the best hands and he is the right guy to lead this team. He is the perfect, perfect man to lead them. I wish him the best of luck and power to lead this side in the future. They are a side everyone loves to watch and play against.

New Zealand stumbled in the chase once again and ceded the series to India. When Shivam Dube gave away 34 runs in the 10th over, the hosts needed 66 off 60 balls. However, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, started picking up wickets at the right time and New Zealand collapsed, eventually falling short by 7 runs.

With this win, India bagged a historic 5-0 whitewash in the T20I series.