Sandeep Lamichhane ignored as Nepal announce the squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series

Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamichhane, who is out on bail facing rape charges, has reportedly been left out of the national team’s squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series. The series also features Papua New Guinea (PNG) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As per ESPNCricinfo, the cricketer’s bail conditions prevented him from traveling abroad.

Nepal will play their opening game against PNG in Dubai on Monday, February 27. They are currently sixth in the seven-team standings at the Cricket World Cup League 2 table. So far, Lamichanne has taken 55 wickets in the competition.

Nepal squad for UAE-PNG tri-series: Rohit Paudel (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Gyanendra Malla, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Sundeep Jora, Kushal Malla, Shyam Dhakal, Gulshan Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Pratis GC

All you need to know about Sandeep Lamichhane’s case

For the uninitiated, Sandeep Lamichhane was accused of raping a minor last year. An arrest was issued against an allegation of rape in September last year. He was taken into police custody after landing in Kathmandu in October following his participation in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The 22-year-old was released on bail on January 13 (the 99th day) by the Patan High Court on the condition that he cannot leave the country until a verdict is made in the case.

The bail was challenged via a petition in the Supreme Court.

As per ANI, an investigation is being conducted against him under Section 219 of the Criminal Code 2074. If the crime stands against him, he will serve a prison sentence of 10-12 years.

The spinner was suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) last year but the suspension was lifted on February 1.

Lamichhane recently scalped 13 wickets in four games in another Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series, involving Scotland and Namibia. He scalped four wickets in the final, which was met with protests. The Scotland players refused to shake hands with the bowler.

