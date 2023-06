Saptari Premier League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The fifth edition of the Saptari Premier League is all set to unfold on June 18 at Rajbiraj Cricket Stadium in Nepal. The tournament will comprise a total of 16 matches wherein six teams will compete for the title. The final will be played on June 26. Rajbiraj The King is currently the defending champion of the tournament.

Teams to feature are as follows - Rajbiraj The King, Rupani Riders, Balan Bihur Super Kings, Chinnamasta Lions, Bajaj Khadak Warriors, and Kanchanrup Rhinos. The top two teams from the league will proceed to the finals. As we build up to this exciting tournament, here is all you need to know about this fascinating Nepal-based T20 competition.

Saptari Premier League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, June 18

Rajbiraj The King vs Rupani Riders, 9:45 AM

Monday, June 19

Rupani Riders vs Balan Bihur Super Kings - 8:45 AM

Chinnamasta Lions vs Bajaj Khadak Warriors - 12:45 PM

Tuesday, June 20

Chinnamasta Lions vs Rajbiraj The King - 8:45 AM

Kanchanrup Rhinos vs Balan Bihur Super Kings - 12:45 PM

Wednesday, June 21

Rajbiraj The King vs Bajaj Khadak Warriors - 8:45 AM

Kanchanrup Rhinos vs Rupani Riders- 12:45 PM

Thursday, June 22

Balan Bihur Super Kings vs Bajaj Khadak Warriors - 8:45 AM

Chinnamasta Lions vs Kanchanrup Rhinos - 12:45 PM

Friday, June 23

Chinnamasta Lions vs Rupani Riders - 8:45 AM

Balan Bihur Super Kings vs Rajbiraj The King - 12:45 PM

Saturday, June 24

Rajbiraj The King vs Kanchanrup Rhinos - 8:45 AM

Rupani Riders vs Bajaj Khadak Warriors - 12:45 PM

Sunday, June 25

Balan Bihur Super Kings vs Chinnamasta Lions - 8:45 AM

Kanchanrup Rhinos vs Bajaj Khadak Warriors - 12:45 PM

Monday, June 26

Final - 9:45 AM

Saptari Premier League 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The matches will be broadcasted on Kasthamandap TV Gold channel in Nepal. The live streaming of the league is currently unavailable.

Saptari Premier League 2023: Full Squads

Rajbiraj The King

Ajay Marik, Pradeep Yadav, Shankar Rana, Sunil Dhamala, Trit Raj Das, Abhishek Karki, Deepesh Sardar, Gopal Mandal, Pratik Sheshtra, Sakim Alam, Sohil Khan, Ajay Yadav

Rupani Riders

Anil Sah, Bickey Chaudhary, Krishna Chaudhary, Mukund Yadav, Rohan Bk, Arniko Yadav, Ashok Mehata, Firdosh Ansari, Bikash Das, Dhiraj Mandal, Jintendra Mukihya

Balan Bihur Super Kings

Amit Mandal, Bishal Yadav, Karan Gami, Rabindra Yadav, Sonu Ansari, Basir Ahamad, Chadra Mehata, Pawan Sarraf, Robin SIngh, Rupesh Singh, Vishnu Mandal, Hasim Ansari

Chinnamasta Lions

Saket Singh, Sharad Vesawkar, Shubh Kansakar, Upendra Ray, Gunand Ray, Imran Sheikh, Pappu Yadav, Rahul Mandal, Himanshu Dutta, Mahesh Yadav, Kamal Khatri, Nitesh Yadav

Bajaj Khadak Warriors

Bishal Sushling, Karna Bahadur, Niraj Yadav, Sandeep Rajali, Babbu Gothiya, Bibek Yadav, Dinesh Adhikari, Raj Varma, Prince Yadav, Sahil Patel, Chadam Ram, Anil Yadav

Kanchanrup Rhinos

Abhishek Gautam, Amit Yadav, Madan Chaudhary, Umesh Kumar Chaudhary, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Narayan Joshi, Pappu Yadav, Sumit Shrestha, Avinash Karn, Dilip Nath, Mahanad Yadav, Rakesh Kamait, Bhim Kumar Yadav, Rashid Khan

