Sarfaraz Khan's snub paints a picture of curious red-ball non-selection

Many eyes tried to scan the name of Sarfaraz Khan when India's Test squad for the West Indies tour was announced. Gradually, a feeling of disbelief set in when the Mumbai batter was once again not named in the squad.

The reaction from the fans and cricket experts was even stronger compared to when Sarfaraz was overlooked for the Bangladesh Tests and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. While some were convinced that he wasn't named in those squads as India needed experience in two crucial series, the same found his exclusion this time inexplicable.

The Indian batting did struggle in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and with a transition almost necessary, many believed Sarfaraz would have been one of the first new faces in the longest format. The right-hander had good reasons to be rated this highly too, given his incredible form in domestic cricket.

928 runs in the 2019/20 Ranji Trophy season, then 937 runs in the following season had many believe that the writing was on the wall for him to break down the selection door. However, the door still remains shut, and that has led to a question - What more does Sarfaraz need to do?

Reasons hovering around Sarfaraz's snub

According to a report from PTI, Sarfaraz was overlooked because of his struggle against pace and also for fitness and off-field reasons. But the volume of runs that he has scored consistently should be enough to warrant him a place in the Test squad.

Scores of 36,0 & 63 against New Zealand A might make some believe that Sarfaraz in fact failed in the chances he got for India A.

However, does the sample space warrant enough to leave him out? Isn't the sample space of three full domestic seasons big enough to realize the potential of a player? This takes us to perhaps the most important question.

Is IPL becoming a defining factor in red-ball selection?

While Sarfaraz's snub has attracted mixed reactions from Indian fans, there are two other players who have probably even passed the India A Test, and those are Priyank Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Both openers have scored a truckload of runs in domestic cricket and have been able to replicate that form for India A as well. It seemed like a matter of time before either of the two could get the India cap. But it wasn't to be as they still continue to work hard in domestic cricket and are probably asking themselves - 'Where am I falling short?'

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal have scored runs for India A and fans will probably be delighted to see them play. But some also believe that a strong IPL 2023 season has helped them move up the pecking order. Mixing formats is arguably becoming the norm with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav getting a Test cap too.

The ability to play marathon knocks and the temperament needed for Test cricket is something that Panchal, Easwaran, as well as Sarfaraz, have displayed time and again. This was one area that the Indian Test batting seemed to be lacking and it makes the exclusion of these aforementioned players even more baffling.

What message does it send to domestic performers?

Not every domestic player is going to receive an IPL contract and naturally, there will be many players who will continue to churn out runs in domestic cricket and go under the radar.

Sarfaraz's selection in the Indian squad would have at least given them hope that their efforts are being noticed. It could be disappointing for those cricketers to be overlooked in favor of players who probably garnered more limelight, thanks to the IPL.

Recent selections don't paint a rosy picture for players who toil for years in domestic cricket. Perhaps they will still continue to perform with diminishing belief and hope that one day, one day they see the light.

Poll : 0 votes