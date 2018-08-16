Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sarfraz Ahmed explains why Pakistan have fared better than India in England

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
6.28K   //    16 Aug 2018, 07:44 IST

Sarfraz Joe Root Virat Kohli
While Pakistan drew the series 1-1 in England, India have appeared bereft of answers thus far

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has attributed his team's recently strong performances in England to extensive pre-match preparations. Making no bones about the difficulty in adapting to English conditions, he connected India's struggles thus far in the ongoing five-match series to their reluctance in utilising warm-up fixtures to get into the groove.

Sarfraz felt, "I have toured England twice and both times Pakistan team performed well. According to me, whichever Asian team travels to England tend to struggle. India is no different as the conditions there are really tough."

Under Misbah-ul-Haq's captaincy, Pakistan toured England for a four-match Test series in the summer of 2016. Contrary to public expectations, they registered comprehensive victories at Lord's and The Oval to draw the series 2-2. Sarfraz was part of the well-oiled squad which prepared for the gruelling tour through a rigorous boot camp.

Ahead of the first Test, Misbah's Pakistan played two warm-up matches before finding time to participate in another one after the second Test. Those practice games allowed their batsmen to recapture form and make merry of the relatively warmer conditions on offer.

Sarfraz reasoned, "I guess Pakistan's preparations were good. If we are talking about my first tour there (in 2016), we had reached England 25 days before the start of the series. We had a 10-day camp and then played two practice games - which helped us immensely."

Pakistan began their 2018 tour with two four-day warm-up matches. After defeating Ireland by five wickets in the one-off Test, they took part in a two-day practice game against Leicestershire.

Despite the lack of experience at his disposal, skipper Sarfraz managed to lead his troops to a rousing victory at Lord's. Although they were trounced by an innings margin in the second Test at Leeds, the visitors had emerged from the series with a creditable 1-1 draw.

Sarfraz explained, "As for the last tour (in 2018), Pakistan played almost three practice matches and then faced England. As a player and a captain, I think our preparation was better and (hence) we got better results (than India)."

In sharp contrast to their neighbours, India have entered eagerly anticipated Test series with minimal preparation. The 2014 tour saw them squander a 1-0 lead due to lack of warm-up matches in between the Tests. England clinched the series 3-1.

A bleaker tale is playing out in 2018 as the Virat Kohli-led Indian team have slipped to two successive losses against Joe Root's England side. After suffering an agonising 31-run defeat at Edgbaston, the visitors were blown away by an innings margin under murky conditions at Lord's.

The disastrous performance of the Indian batsmen in the second Test stems from their refusal to play sufficient warm-up matches ahead of the series. In fact, the team management even reduced their sole practice fixture against Essex to three days instead of the original scheduled four.

With the scoreline reading an ominous 0-2, India find themselves in a must-win situation as the third Test begins on Saturday at Trent Bridge.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sarfraz Ahmed Virat Kohli
Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
ICC T20I Rankings: India climb up to No.2, Pakistan still...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined Test XI that can beat England in...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Shoaib Malik overtakes Virat Kohli and Rohit...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Cricket at Edgbaston: Top five individual Test bowling...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan are favourites to win 2019 World Cup, feels...
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined ODI XI featuring the active players
RELATED STORY
5 instances when underdogs stunned the world in ICC...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us