Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Final, Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

After a week-long wait, we have finally got our two finalists for the Saurashtra Premier League 2022 edition. The Halar Heroes clinched a nail-biting victory against the Gohilwad Gladiators and booked their spot for Saturday’s final at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Winning their last group league match, the Heroes have not only booked their spot in the finals but have also ended the Gladiators' winning streak by handing them their first loss in the tournament.

Batting first, the Gladiators posted a below-par total of 121/9 with the help of Jyotir Purohit’s 37 off 34 and Nihar Vaghela's 28 off 20. The bowlers did a superlative job and never really allowed the Gohilwad batters to get going.

In response, Kishan Parmar’s principled knock of 45 off 46 deliveries along with Dharmendrasinh Jadeja’s quickfire 25 off 18 balls steered the Heroes towards the win. The bowlers tried to create pressure and take the game deep, but in the end, it was too little on the board to defend!

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Match Details

Match: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes, Final, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, Saturday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium looks batting-friendly. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball is expected to come nicely onto the bat. One can expect the surface to stay true throughout the match.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 28 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Probable XIs

Gohilwad Gladiators

Nihar Vaghela, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Raxit Mehta, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Jyot Chhaya, Kuldeep Raval, Shaurya Sanandia, Fenil Soni, Yuvraj Chudasama, Aum Kanabar

Halar Heroes

Aryandev Jhala, Chirag Sisodiya, Kishan Parmar, Snell Patel (wk), Arpit Vasavada (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Sunil Yadav, Kuldeep Sharma

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Match Prediction

Both teams have now finished with six points with one loss each and are looking like potential contenders to lift the trophy. Assessing the conditions well on the given day and making the right call at the toss becomes crucial to setting the first foot towards a win.

One can expect a thrilling, hair raiser final between the two teams.

Prediction: Gohilwad Gladiators to win this encounter.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE POLL Q. Jaydev Unadkat to pick 3 or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far