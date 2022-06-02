Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 1, Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Saurashtra Premier League 2022 kicks off on June 2 (Thursday). It is a professional T20 tournament organized by the Saurashtra Cricket Association. The final is scheduled to take place on June 11.

A total of five teams, namely, Halar Heroes, Gohilwad Gladiators, Kutch Warriors, Sorath Lions and Zalawad Royals will compete for the title.

The opening game of this edition sees the Sorath Lions lock horns against the Zalawad Royals at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The Sorath Lions are the defending champions as they defeated the Zalawad Royals in the final of the 2019 edition.

The Sorath Lions have some exciting players in Chirag Jani, Tarang Gohel and Jay Chauhan. They will be eager to kick-start their title defense on a winning note.

The likes of Sheldon Jackson, Chetan Sakariya and Kamlesh Makwana will represent the Zalawad Royals. They will look to go one step further in the upcoming edition of the Saurashtra Premier League.

This tournament offers a great opportunity for players to showcase their skills. They will look to grab any opportunity that comes their way and grab the state selectors' attention by performing with the best players.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Match Details:

Match: Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals, Match 1, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: June 2, 2022, Thursday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings.

The spinners will play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface as the game progresses.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 26 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Probable XIs

Sorath Lions

Probable XI

Chirag Jani, Devang Karamta, Tarang Gohel, Jay Chauhan, Divyaraj Chauhan, Rishi Patel, Bhagyaraj Chudasama, Karan Patel, Chirag Pathak, Sidhhant Rana, Abrar Shaikh

Zalawad Royals

Probable XI

Sheldon Jackson, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut, Jay Gohil, Kamlesh Makwana, Aezaz Kothariya, Adityasinh Jadeja H, Ansh Gosai, Neel Pandya, Hetvik Kotak, Pavan Parmar

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals Match Prediction

The opening game of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022 sees the Sorath Lions lock horns against the Zalawad Royals. Both are the finalists of the last edition and will look to begin the upcoming edition with a win.

The Sorath Lions look a settled unit and expect them to start their title defense on a winning note.

Prediction: Sorath Lions to win this encounter.

Sorath Lions vs Zalawad Royals telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

