Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 10, Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 10 of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022 will see Gohilwad Gladiators take on Halar Heroes at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

This is the last fixture of the group stages. Gohilwad Gladiators have already sealed a berth in the final after defeating the Kutch Warriors convincingly in their last game.

Batting first, the Gladiators posted 167 on the board, losing five wickets. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict the Warriors to 135/7 and win the game by 32 runs.

Halar Heroes, on the other hand, are still in the race for the final. A win in their next game against the Gladiators will see them book a place in the summit clash.

They beat the Sorath Lions in their previous fixture. After electing to bat first, the Lions struggled a bit, managing to score 155 in their 20 overs. The Heroes’ batters then contributed as they chased down the total in 19 overs to seal the game by four wickets.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Match Details:

Match: Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes, Match 10, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: June 10th 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium looks good for batting. The batters can hit through the line right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket. The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 28 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Probable XIs

Gohilwad Gladiators

Having sealed a berth in the final after beating the Warriors convincingly, they will be keen to continue the winning momentum and stay unbeaten in the league stages.

Probable XI

Nihar Vaghela, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Raxit Mehta, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Jyot Chhaya, Kuldeep Raval, Shaurya Sanandia, Fenil Soni, Yuvraj Chudasama, Aum Kanabar

Halar Heroes

The Heroes have a chance of reaching the final. They will look to come out all guns blazing to win this match and make it to the final of this edition of the Saurashtra Premier League.

Probable XI

Aryandev Jhala, Chirag Sisodiya, Kishan Parmar, Snell Patel (wk), Arpit Vasavada (c), Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Hitendra Jadeja, Navneet Vora, Sunil Yadav, Kuldeep Sharma

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures. The Gladiators will be looking to finish the league stages on a high, whereas the Heroes will be eyeing a spot in the final. A cracking contest is on the cards on Friday when the two sides meet.

However, having already sealed a berth in the final, the Gohilwad Gladiators will play without pressure and are expected to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Gohilwad Gladiators to win this encounter.

Gohilwad Gladiators vs Halar Heroes telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

