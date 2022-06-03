Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 2, Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022 sees the Halar Heroes lock horns against the Kutch Warriors. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this encounter on Friday.
The finalists of the last edition, Sorath Lions and Zalawad Royals faced off in the opening game of this edition of the Saurashtra Premier League. It was a close-fought contest and the Royals won the game by six wickets to get off to a winning start. The second match will see the Halar Heroes go up against the Kutch Warriors, who failed to make it to the final of the last edition.
The Heroes have some exciting players in Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendra Jadeja, Parth Chauhan and Kuldeep Sharma. On the other hand, the likes of Vandit Jivrajani, Dev Dand and Krishnakant Pathak will represent the Kutch Warriors.
Both teams have a good number of experienced players on their side and it promises to be a cracking contest. Both sides will be eager to start the season on a winning note.
Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Match Details:
Match: Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors, Match 2, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022
Date and Time: June 3, 2022, Friday, 07:00 PM IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Pitch Report
The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The spinners are expected to play a key role as the ball tends to grip off the surface.
Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Weather Forecast
Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 26 and 41 degrees Celsius.
Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Probable XIs
Halar Heroes
Probable XI
Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendra Jadeja, Parth Chauhan, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, Sunil Yadav, Chirag Sisodiya, Navneet Vora, Kuldeep Sharma, Sachin Parmar, Pranav Karia
Kutch Warriors
Probable XI
Vandit Jivrajani, Dev Dand, Krishnakant Pathak, Parswaraj Rana, Amit Ranjan, Arth Yadav, Ruchit Ahir, Alok Ranjan, Ramesh Padiyachi, Yuvraj Shinol, Viharsinh Jadeja
Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors Match Prediction
The second game of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022 sees the Halar Heroes lock horns against the Kutch Warriors. Both teams had a disappointing campaign last year and will look to start this edition on a winning note.
The Halar Heroes have a well-balanced side and are expected to come out on top on Friday.
Prediction: Halar Heroes to win this encounter.
Halar Heroes vs Kutch Warriors telecast details and channel list
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar
