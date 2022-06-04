Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 3, Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Zalawad Royals will square off against Gohilwad Gladiators in the third match of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022 on Saturday, June 4. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host all the games of the competition.

Zalawad Royals faced the defending champions Sorath Lions in the opening game of the competition. The Royals managed to finish on the winning side in a tightly fought contest.

After electing to bowl first, the Royals bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Lions to 131/5 in their 20 overs. The batters then backed up their bowlers as they chased down the total with one over to spare to win the game by six wickets.

Gohilwad Gladiators, on the other hand, will be playing their opening game of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022 on Saturday. They have got a good number of experienced players on their side in the likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, Raxit Mehta, whose contributions will be vital for the Gladiators.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Match Details:

Match: Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators, Match 3, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: June 4th 2022, Saturday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can play their strokes right from the start of their innings. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Story continues below ad

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Saturday. The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 26 and 41 degrees Celsius.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Probable XIs

Zalawad Royals

The bowlers did a fine job, with Sammar Gajjar finishing with two wickets as they restricted the Lions to 131 in their last match. Skipper Sheldon Jackson led the charge with the bat as he remained unbeaten on 54 to guide his side across the line in 19 overs.

Probable XI

Aezaz Kothariya, Hetvik Kotak, Sheldon Jackson (c), Ansh Gosai, Jay Gohil, Sammar Gajjar, Parth Bhut, Suresh Tamil, Kamlesh Makvana, Chetan Sakariya, Aditya Jadeja

Gohilwad Gladiators

The likes of Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, and Vishvaraj Jadeja will play key roles for the Gladiators and will look to get their campaign underway with a win.

Story continues below ad

Probable XI

Raxit Mehta, Jaydev Unadkat, Prerak Mankad, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Yuvraj Chudasama, Saurya Sanandiya, Fenil Soni, Kuldeep Raval, Hardik Rathod, Shivpalsinh Rana, Ajay Vaghela

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators Match Prediction

The Zalawad Royals have made a winning start to the competition, while Gohilwad Gladiators will play their first game on Saturday.

The Zalawad Royals have the momentum behind them and should be able to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Zalawad Royals to win this encounter.

Zalawad Royals vs Gohilwad Gladiators telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

LIVE POLL Q. Sheldon Jackson to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far