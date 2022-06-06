Saurashtra Premier League 2022, Match 7, Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Kutch Warriors will square off against the Zalawad Royals in the seventh match of the Saurashtra Premier League 2022. The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot will host this encounter on Tuesday.

The Kutch Warriors lost to Halar Heroes in their opening fixture of the competition. They failed to turn the tables around as they lost to the Sorath Lions in their next game.

Batting first, the Sorath Lions posted 154 runs on the board. The Warriors picked up seven wickets in the process. The Warriors’ openers then scored fifties to get the team off to a flying start, but lacked contributions from the other batters. Hence, they fell short by 14 runs. They will have to be at their absolute best to register their first win of the competition.

Zalawad Royals, on the other hand, have played three games so far and managed to win two. After losing to the Gohilwad Gladiators in their second fixture, they beat the Halar Heroes in their previous tie. They will look to keep the momentum going.

After being asked to bat first, the Royals scored 134 in their 20 overs, losing six wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly as they bowled out the Heroes to win the game comprehensively by 54 runs.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Match Details:

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Match: Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals, Match 7, Saurashtra Premier League, 2022

Date and Time: 07 June 2022, Tuesday, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Pitch Report

The pitch at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can start playing their strokes freely once they get set. They will have to spend some time in the middle before cutting loose. The bowlers will get some movement off the surface with the new ball.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rajkot is expected to range between 28 and 41 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Probable XIs

Kutch Warriors

Kushang Patel starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets and restricted the Lions to 154. Krishnakant Pathak (51) and Harvik Desai (55) scored fifties but lack of contributions from their lower-order batters resulted in them falling short by 14 runs.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Probable XI

Krishnakant Pathak, Harvik Desai (wk), Samarth Vyas, Ruchit Ahir, Alok Ranjan, Dev Dand, Agnivesh Ayachi (c), Arth Yadav, Kushang Patel, Ramesh Padiyachi, Vandit Jivrajani

Zalawad Royals

Parth Bhut top-scored with 28 as they finished their innings on 134/6. The bowlers bowled brilliantly and Chetan Sakariya finished with three wickets as they knocked over the Heroes to secure a thrilling win.

Probable XI

Prasham Rajdev, Aezaz Kothariya, Sheldon Jackson (c), Jay Gohill, Chetan Sakariya, Ansh Gosai, Parth Bhut, Sammar Gajjar, Kamlesh Makvana, Aditya Jadeja, Suresh Tamil

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals Match Prediction

The Kutch Warriors lost to the Sorath Lions in their last game whereas the Royals beat the Heroes comprehensively. The Warriors will have to be on their toes to challenge the Royals on Monday.

Zalawad Royals looks like a settled unit and expect them to beat the Warriors in the upcoming clash.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Prediction: Zalawad Royals to win this encounter.

Kutch Warriors vs Zalawad Royals telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

LIVE POLL Q. Sheldon Jackson to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes so far