Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jay Gohill and Parswaraj Rana propel to top of charts – Updated after Match 9

In the ninth match of Saurashtra Premier League 2023, Halar Heroes and Kutch Warriors clashed against each other at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

The Warriors registered a domineering victory over Heroes by 40 runs to climb to second spot on the leaderboard.

After winning the toss, Kutch Warriors batted first and racked up a total of 163/6 in 20 overs. Batting at No. 3, Kevin Jivrajani smacked a 56-run knock with three fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 124.44.

Later in the innings, Yash Gadadhariya ensured the momentum was not lost with a 30-ball 53-run knock with two fours and four sixes. Medium pacer Neel Pandya was the standout bowler with two wickets for the Heroes.

After setting a dominating total of 197/7, Warriors’ bowlers responded equally well, taking wickets at regular intervals as Heroes bundled out for just 123 runs in 18.4 overs. Hevik Kotak is the only player who crossed a 30-plus score for Heroes.

Captain Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parswaraj Rana, and Krunal Karamachandani scalped two wickets each for the Warriors in sealing the victory.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Runs List

Halar Hero's No. 3 batter and team skipper Jay Gohil propelled to the pole position on the batting charts with 135 runs after scoring 16 off 18 balls. Sorath Lions batter Tarang Gohel slid down to the second spot with 122 runs.

Kutch Warriors batter Parswaraj Rana climbed up to the third spot with 120 runs alongside his teammate Aryandevsinh Jadeja occupying the fourth spot with 114 runs at an average of 28.5 and a strike rate of 132.56.

Gohilwad Gladiators skipper Prerak Mankad is ranked at the fifth spot with 112 runs at an average of 28.

Saurashtra Premier League 2023 Most Wickets List

Kutch Warriors' left-arm orthodox bowler Parswaraj Rana bagged the top position on the bowling charts after scalping two wickets against the Heroes. Heroes bowler Sammar Gajjar slid down to the second rank with eight scalps.

Heroes off-spinner Pranav Karia, after bagging a wicket over Warriors, climbed up to the third position. Zalawad Royals' Parth Bhut and Gohilwad Gladiators' Saurya Sanandiya settled with fourth and fifth spots with six wickets each.