SCO vs AUS 2024 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Scotland vs Australia T20I series and live streaming details

A few months after their entertaining clash in the 2024 T20 World Cup group stage, the Scotland vs Australia rivalry will reignite in Edinburgh this week. The two teams will clash in a three-match T20I series, beginning on Wednesday.

Australia narrowly managed a win against Scotland in St. Lucia during the first round of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Scots will be keen to produce a similar performance and create history by recording their maiden T20I win over the Aussies in the upcoming series.

Several top names of the T20 world like Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Cameron Green, Tim David, Richie Berrington and Chris Sole will be in action during the Scotland vs Australia T20I series. Here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the three T20Is.

SCO vs AUS T20I series schedule (with match timings in IST)

The three-match T20I series will begin today in Edinburgh at 6.30pm IST (2pm Local Time). The next two T20Is of this series will happen at the same venue on September 6 and 7, with the start time being the same as well.

Here is the full schedule for the Scotland vs Australia T20I series:

1st T20I - September 4, 6.30pm IST, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

2nd T20I - September 6, 6.30pm IST, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

3rd T20I - September 7, 6.30pm IST, Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh.

Scotland vs Australia T20I series 2024 telecast channel list

BBC Sport Online and iPlayer own the rights to broadcast the series between Scotland and Australia to fans in the UK and Ireland. Fans residing in Australia can watch the games live on Fox Sports.

There will be no live telecast of the three T20Is in India, but the series will be available online on FanCode. Fans will have to buy a subscription to watch the series live. Here is the full telecast channel list:

UK and Ireland: BBC Sport Online and iPlayer.

India: FanCode (Live streaming)

Australia: Fox Sports

Pakistan: Tapmad

All other regions: ICC.tv

