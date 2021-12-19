SCO vs HUR prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Hobart Hurricanes in the 15th match of the Big Bash League 2021 on Monday, December 20. Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host this exciting contest.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have looked unstoppable thus far in the ongoing edition of the championship.

They are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far, having won all three of their matches. Their net run rate of 1.800 is the best among the participating teams.

In their previous match on December 14, the Scorchers defeated the Hurricanes by 53 runs at the same venue.

After opting to bat first, Turner and Co. racked up a mammoth score of 182 for five on the board. Colin Munro, who went into the game on the back of a ton, couldn’t open his account.

But Mitchell Marsh came to the party and didn’t let the Hurricanes’ bowlers settle down.

Marsh had a satisfactory campaign for Australia in the T20 World Cup 2021 and carried on with his rich vein of form. Marsh stayed unbeaten on 100 off 60 balls with the help of six fours and five sixes.

Laurie Evans lent Marsh the apt support, scoring a quickfire 24-ball 40, laced with five fours and one six.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Hurricanes’ bowlers with two wickets at an economy rate of 8.20. Joel Paris, Scott Boland and Sandeep Lamichhane got one scalp apiece.

The Hurricanes stuttered in their run-chase as they were bowled out for 129 in 19 overs. Ben McDermott showed some fight, scoring 41 off 29 with three fours and as many sixes. But he didn’t get much support from the others.

D’Arcy Short scored 31, but wasn’t able to press the accelerator.

Tymal Mills was the pick of the Scorchers’ bowlers as he got three wickets and bowled at an economy of 5.80. Ashton Agar and Andrew Tye got two wickets apiece.

Overall, the Hurricanes have strained as they have lost two out of three games in the championship.

Can the Hurricanes (HUR) beat the Scorchers (SCO)?

BBL - Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

The Scorchers have looked in ominous form in the tournament, having not lost a single match. They will be looking to carry on with the winning momentum.

The Hobart Hurricanes will need a herculean effort to beat the Scorchers.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

