SCO vs NZ prediction: Who will win the 2nd T20I?

The second and final game of the T20I series between Scotland and New Zealand will be played on July 29 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh. New Zealand currently lead the series 1-0 and the Scottish side needs to win to draw the series level.

It was a solid performance from the Kiwis as they won the first T20I comprehensively to go 1-0 up in the two-match series. After being asked to bat first, New Zealand posted 225 on the board in their 20 overs, thanks to a scintillating maiden T20I ton from Finn Allen.

New Zealand lost five wickets in the process as the Scottish bowlers went on a journey in the opening game of the series.

Their batters also faltered in the chase as none of them got going and a lack of partnerships resulted in them only scoring 157 at the end of their 20 overs, losing the game by 68 runs.

The Kiwis picked up eight wickets, with Ish Sodhi finishing with four wickets.

The Scottish side needs to fire in unison to draw the series level. They were outplayed in the first T20I and will look to put in a much-improved performance in front of their home crowd in the second T20I.

New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to repeat the performance and complete a clean-sweep.

Can Scotland (SCO) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

New Zealand v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Richie Berrington didn't have a good start to his captaincy career as they suffered a heavy loss against New Zealand in the first T20I. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets and as a result failed to build pressure as the Kiwis posted a mammoth total on the board.

It was too much in the end and the Scottish side were beaten comprehensively. They will have to be at their absolute best to finish the series on a high.

New Zealand haven't got their regular players but yet proved to be too strong for the hosts. Finn Allen was fantastic with the bat and the bowlers then backed up their batters, with Ish Sodhi leading from the front.

They look like a solid squad and their experience will play a vital role for them while facing a depleted Scotland. Expect New Zealand to whitewash Scotland by winning the final T20I on Friday.

Prediction: New Zealand (NZ) to win this encounter.

