SCO vs NZ prediction: Who will win the one-off ODI?

New Zealand and Scotland are set to lock horns in a one-off ODI on Sunday, July 31 at Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

The Black Caps, captained by Tom Latham, haven't done much wrong since their tour of Ireland. They have won all of their last eight matches and are in stupendous form.

In the T20I series against Scotland, the Kiwis won both their matches by 68 and 102 runs respectively. In one of the matches, the visiting team even went past the 250-run mark and gave an account of their power-hitting skills.

However, the ODI format is expected to be a different ballgame altogether. Ireland, led by Andrew Balbirnie, gave New Zealand a run for their money although they lost the series 0-3.

Santner and Co. would want to be a little more clinical. Back in 2018, Scotland stunned Eoin Morgan's England, who were at the peak of their powers back then. The hosts will now be looking to give the Black Caps a run for their money as well.

Scotland will be captained by Richie Berrington, who has been an effective player for them for a number of years. George Munsey is likely to open the batting and has the potential to take the best of the bowling lineup to the cleaners.

Calum MacLeod has been a stalwart for them in the middle-order and it won't be surprising if he gets a decent score under his belt.

Matthew Cross can also hold the innings together in crisis. In the bowling department, Safyaan Sharif and Alasdair Evans are most likely to share the new ball. Mark Watt's role in the spin department will also be critical.

Will Scotland (SCO) beat New Zealand (NZ)?

Scotland have some genuine match-winners in their ranks without a doubt. But beating the Kiwis won't be a walk in the park for them by any means. The Black Caps will go into the match as firm favorites.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

