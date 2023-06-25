SCO vs OMN Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Scotland (SCO) and Oman (OMN) are set to lock horns in match 16 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, June 25. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +1.140 thanks to two wins from two matches. They will head into the match high on confidence after beating Muhammad Waseem’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 111 runs.

After being put into bat, Scotland scored 282 for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Berrington led from the front, scoring 127 runs off 136 balls with nine fours and three sixes. Michael Leask and Mark Watt scored 41 and 44 not out respectively.

Thereafter, Scotland bowled Oman out for 171 in 35.3 overs. Fast bowler Safyaan Sharif was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, finishing with figures of 6.3-1-20-4. Chris Sole picked up three wickets for 37 runs in eight overs.

Oman, led by Zeeshan Maqsood, started their journey with a couple of thumping wins. But then, Sri Lanka defeated them by 10 wickets in their previous match. Their batters failed to read Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up his second five-wicket haul in a row.

Oman will be desperate to return to winning ways.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, SCO vs OMN Prediction: Can Oman beat Scotland?

Oman and Scotland are rather evenly matched sides, making it difficult to pick an outright winner. Scotland's batters have been in impressive form in their first two matches against Ireland and the UAE. Oman failed against Sri Lanka, but their performances before that were excellent.

Prediction: The team batting second to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

