SCO vs SIX Prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the Qualifier of the 2021-22 Big Bash League (BBL) on Saturday, January 22 at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, had an outstanding campaign in the league stage of the tournament. They finished at the top of the table with 40 points from 14 games, courtesy of 11 wins. The Scorchers' net run rate of 0.926 was pretty impressive.

They will be going into the Qualifier on the back of a resounding six-wicket win over Brisbane Heat on Monday at the same venue. After being sent in to field, the Scorchers' bowlers did a reasonable job as the Heat scored 155 for seven in 20 overs.

Barring Max Bryant, who scored a 56-ball 81 with seven fours and four sixes, none of the Heat's batters could step up. Jason Behrendorff and Peter Hatzoglou picked up two wickets apiece for the Scorchers.

From there on, the Scorchers tracked down the target in 18.4 overs with eight balls remaining. Mitchell Marsh scored 59 runs off 34 balls to guide his team past the finish line. Other batters chipped in with short, yet useful scores.

The Sixers, captained by Moises Henriques, on the other hand, finished second in the table after the league stage. Their net run rate of 1.027 was the best among the eight teams taking part in the tournament. The Sixers will go into the game after beating the Brisbane Heat by 27 runs.

The Sixers amassed a competitive score of 178 for six after being sent in to bat first. Daniel Hughes scored 59 runs off 45 balls and set the tone for the Sixers. Jack Edwards, skipper Henriques and left-hander Daniel Christian also played useful knocks.

Thereafter, their bowlers restricted the Heat to 151 for eight in 20 overs. Hayden Kerr carried on his impressive form as he picked up three crucial wickets at an economy rate of 5.75. Ben Dwarshuis also accounted for two scalps.

Will the Sixers beat the Scorchers?

BBL - Strikers v Sixers

The Scorchers haven't done much wrong in the current season of the BBL. They also defeated the Sixers both times in the first round and hence will have the psychological advantage going into the next game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Scorchers beat the Sixers? Yes No 6 votes so far