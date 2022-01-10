SCO vs STA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Melbourne Stars in the 27th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021. Simonds Stadium in Geelong will host this exciting contest. It is a rescheduled game.

The Perth Scorchers faced the Sydney Sixers in their previous fixture and defeated them convincingly.

Batting first, the Sixers posted 151 on the board, losing four wickets. Ashton Agar picked up two wickets for the Scorchers, giving away only 23 runs in his four overs.

Matthew Kelly and Peter Hatzoglou chipped in with one wicket each. Skipper Ashton Turner scored 69 off 41 balls to help his side chase down the total with five wickets in hand.

The Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, beat the Adelaide Strikers in a close-fought contest. Bowling first, the Stars did a fantastic job of restricting the Strikers to 139.

Haris Rauf, Qais Ahmed and Adam Zampa picked up two wickets each. Joe Clarke, opening the batting, played a brilliant knock of 83 to help his side chase down the total with five balls to spare.

Both sides are coming off wins in their respective previous games and will look to carry forward the winning momentum. Both sides have exciting players on their side and it promises to be a cracking contest on Tuesday.

Will the Stars (STA) beat the Scorchers (SCO)?

The Perth Scorchers are on a roll in the competition so far. They have won nine games so far out of 11 and will be riding with confidence. The Melbourne Stars have found the winning momentum and will look to keep performing in the same way.

The Stars need to be on their toes to challenge the Scorchers. The Scorchers have a very good balance to their side and it won’t be a surprise if they beat the Stars in their upcoming clash on Tuesday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Adam Zampa to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 6 votes so far