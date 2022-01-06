SCO vs THU prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Perth Scorchers will take on the Sydney Thunder in the 38th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at Carrara Oval in Queensland on Thursday.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have been on an absolute rampage in the ongoing edition of the BBL.

Having won eight out of nine matches, they are placed atop the points table with a net run rate of 1.254. They will be going into the game on the back of a 10-run win over the Sydney Sixers.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Scorchers scored 143 for the loss of eight wickets. Aaron Hardie’s 24-ball knock of 45 guided them to a respectable score.

Kurtis Patterson, Colin Munro and Ashton Agar also made vital contributions with the bat in hand.

Hayden Kerr picked up four wickets for the Sixers and restricted the Scorchers. Daniel Christian also hit the right channels, finishing with figures of 4-0-14-2.

Thereafter, the Sixers ended with 133 for eight after Tymal Mills and Andrew Tye got three wickets apiece for the Scorchers.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with 23 points and a net run rate of 0.653. They are currently on a three-match winning streak and a win in the next game would strengthen their position among the top four teams.

They will go into the game on the back of a 28-run win over the Adelaide Strikers.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, the Thunder scored 172 for the loss of seven wickets. Matthew Gilkes came to the party as he smashed 93 runs off 57 balls with the help of nine fours and three sixes.

Ben Cutting opened the batting and made a handy 25-ball 34 with three fours and two sixes. Wes Agar and Peter Siddle got three wickets each for the Strikers.

From there on, the Thunder bowlers restricted the Strikers to 144. Mohammad Hasnain picked up three wickets for 20 runs.

Can the Thunder beat the Scorchers?

BBL - Thunder v Scorchers

The Scorchers have pretty much been flawless in the current season of the T20 tournament. They haven’t done much wrong and hence, are placed atop the ladder.

The Thunder have won three games in succession, but they need to bring forth their A-game to have any chance of beating the Scorchers.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game on Thursday.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Thunder beat the Scorchers? Yes No 5 votes so far