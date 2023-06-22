SCO vs UAE Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Scotland (SCO) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are set to lock horns in Match No.12 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday, June 23. The Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will host the encounter.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, made a brilliant start to their campaign. On Wednesday, June 21, they defeated Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland in a nail-biting encounter by one wicket. With eight runs needed off the last over, Michael Leask hit a four off the final delivery to take his team home.

Leask stayed not out on 91 off 61 balls with 9 fours and 4 sixes to win the Player of the Match award. Earlier, Christopher McBride scored 56 to lay the platform for Scotland in their run-chase.

On the back of their knocks, Scotland chased down the target of 287. Brandon McMullen also did his job with the ball after finishing with stupendous figures of 7-1-34-5.

The UAE, led by Muhammad Waseem, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a net run rate of -2.003. They will go into the match after losing to Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman by five wickets.

After being put in to bat first, UAE scored 227 for the loss of eight wickets. Aayan Khan batted at No.8 and scored a spectacular half-century. But his efforts went in vain as Oman romped home with four overs to spare.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, SCO vs UAE Prediction: Can Scotland beat UAE?

Scotland and UAE have had contrasting fortunes thus far in the tournament. While Scotland are unbeaten, the UAE are yet to see the face of victory. Scotland will go into the next match as firm favorites since they clearly have the momentum on their side. UAE will do well to put up a fight against their next opponent.

Prediction: Scotland to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

Poll : Who will win the Scotland vs UAE match? Yes No 0 votes