SCO vs WI Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

West Indies (WI) and Scotland (SCO) are set to lock horns in Super Sixes Match No. 3 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Saturday, July 1. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

West Indies, captained by Shai Hope, are on the cusp of getting knocked out of the tournament, and failing to make it to the World Cup to be played later this year in India.

Although the Caribbean team won two of their four group games, they failed to carry forward any point in the Super Sixes because they failed to defeat both Netherlands and hosts Zimbabwe.

The match between Netherlands and the West Indies went right into the Super Over. But then, Logan van Beek smashed Jason Holder for 30 runs in a one-over eliminator to take the match away from Hope’s men. Teja Nidamanuru also kept the West Indies bowlers at bay with his second hundred in ODIs.

West Indies are currently placed fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.350.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, on the other hand, are placed third in the table with two points and a net run rate of -0.060. They will have a great chance of finishing in the top two if they win their next match.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - SCO vs WI Prediction: Can the West Indies get their campaign back on track?

West Indies will be going into the match as favorites, although they have had a rough time of late. Scotland, however, will be fancying their chances against an under-confident West Indies team. Hope and Co. need to figure a number of things before they start playing in the Super Sixes and keep alive their hopes of a World Cup qualification.

Prediction: West Indies to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

