Scotland announce Heath Streak as consultant for T20Is

He will join the team immediately.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News 18 Jun 2018, 12:21 IST
25

Zimbabwe v Ireland - ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier Warm Up

What's the story?

Scotland have announced former Zimbabwe pacer Heath Streak as a consultant for T20 Internationals. He will join the team immediately and will oversee the ongoing tri-nation series against Netherlands and Ireland.

“They (Scotland) have really improved since the 2015 Cricket World Cup in Australasia and have now got a consistently competitive team. Their historical first ODI win over England last Sunday is testament to their progress as a country in world cricket,” Streak was quoted as saying by bulawayo24.com.

“Grant Bradburn, the head coach of Scotland, asked me if I could share my T20 experience with them as a consultant to help the team as well as the coaches to evolve in that format and I was happy to share my knowledge and experience with them. I will be with the team for a short eight days as consultant during their triangular T20 series with hosts Netherlands and Ireland,” he added.

In case you didn't know...

Streak was the coach of the Zimbabwe national cricket team for the ICC World Cup Qualifiers which were held earlier this year. However, after Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the World Cup, he was sacked.

He was the bowling coach for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League this year. KKR managed to reach the playoffs, however, they lost in the second qualifier.

The details

Scotland failed to qualify for the World Cup, however, they have been going through a purple patch off late, winning an ODI against England in a high-scoring encounter and performing well in the tri-series against Netherlands and Ireland as well.

With Streak's appointment, they will hope to perform a lot better in the shortest format of the game and get some big wins under their belt.

What's next?

Scotland will take on Netherlands back-to-back, on June 19 and June 20 at the VRA Ground, Amstelveen.

Contact Us Advertise with Us