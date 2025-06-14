Scotland T20I Tri-series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

Scotland will host a T20I tri-nation series with the Netherlands and Nepal from June 15 to 20. The series will serve as a successor to the ODI series between the three sides, which constituted the 13th round of the 2024-26 ICC World Cup League 2.

The three teams are scheduled to face each other twice in a double-round-robin format, and all six matches of the series will be hosted by Titwood Cricket Ground in Glasgow. With no final in place, the team with the most wins or most points will bag the series.

As per the latest ICC rankings for T20I teams, hosts Scotland are 13th. They are followed by the Netherlands at No. 14, while Nepal are 18th.

The series will mark Scotland’s return to the T20I lore for the first time since last September, when they hosted Australia in three matches in Edinburgh, losing each of them by convincing margins. The Netherlands last played their share of T20I matches in November 2024 during a short tour of Oman, where they managed to win the series 2-1.

Nepal’s previous crack at T20Is came earlier this year in April when they toured Hong Kong for a quadrangular series. Reaching the final with the most points, Nepal lost to Kuwait by just three runs to concede the silverware.

Let’s look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings, and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the Scotland T20I tri-series 2025:

Scotland T20I Tri-series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Sunday, June 15

Match 1: Scotland vs Netherlands, 6:30 PM

Monday, June 16

Match 2: Netherlands vs Nepal, 6:30 PM

Tuesday, June 17

Match 3: Scotland vs Nepal, 6:30 PM

Wednesday, June 18

Match 4: Scotland vs Netherlands, 6:30 PM

Thursday, June 19

Match 5: Netherlands vs Nepal, 6:30 PM

Friday, June 20

Match 6: Scotland vs Nepal, 6:30 PM

Scotland T20I Tri-series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The T20I tri-series 2025 between Scotland, the Netherlands, and Nepal will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Scotland T20I Tri-series 2025: Full squads

Scotland

Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis, Mackenzie Jones, Michael Leask, Charlie Cassell, Christopher McBride, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Liam Naylor, Safyaan Sharif, and Mark Watt

Netherlands

Scott Edwards (c), Noah Croes, Daniel Doram, Aryan Dutt, Ben Fletcher, Kyle Klein, Viv Kingma, Michael Levitt, Zach Lion-Chachet, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Vikram Singh, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren and Saqib Zulfiqar

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee (vc), Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Basir Ahamad, Kushal Bhurtel, Rijan Dhakal, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lokesh Bam, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rupesh Singh, Anil Sah (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kiran Thagunna, and Nandan Yadav

