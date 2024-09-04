Scotland vs Australia 2024 T20I series: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh pitch history and T20I records

Grange Cricket Club will host the first-ever Scotland vs Australia T20I series, starting today. The two teams battled in a T20I match for the first time in this year's T20 World Cup, where Scotland narrowly lost against the former world champions.

With big names like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood missing from Australia's squad, Scotland should look to take full advantage and record a historic series win in Edinburgh.

All three T20Is of the Scotland vs Australia series will take place at the Grange Cricket Club. Before the series starts, here's a quick look at the venue's pitch history and T20I records.

Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh T20I records

Edinburgh has hosted 26 T20I matches, where teams batting first have emerged victorious on 16 occasions. It should not be a surprise if the team winning the toss opts to bat first in the upcoming Scotland vs Australia T20I matches.

The average first innings score at this venue has been 166. Here are some other notable numbers to know about the Grange Cricket Club:

T20I matches played: 26

Won by teams batting first: 16

Won by teams batting second: 10

Average first innings score: 166

Highest team total: 254/5 - New Zealand vs Scotland, 2022

Lowest team total: 82 - Scotland vs Pakistan, 2018

Highest successful run-chase: 180/4 - Zimbabwe vs Scotland, 2021

Lowest score defended: 126/8 - Scotland (W) vs Ireland (W), 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Brad Currie (SCO) vs Ireland, 2023

Highest individual score: 127* - Ollie Hairs (SCO) vs Italy, 2023

Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh pitch report

The Scotland vs Australia pitch report will be live from Grange Cricket Club before the toss takes place. The wicket has helped the batters and pacers in the past. A similar surface should be on offer for all three T20Is between Scotland and Australia.

None of the Australian players have played a T20I match in Edinburgh before. Scotland captain Richie Berrington is the highest run-scorer in T20Is at this venue, scoring 389 runs in 14 matches, while the record for the most wickets belongs to right-arm off-spinner Michael Leask, with 14 wickets in as many matches.

Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh last T20I match

Scotland beat Ireland by eight runs in a T20 World Cup Qualifier match played in Edinburgh last year. The match happened on July 28, 2023, where the Scots posted a mammoth 213/6 on the board. In response, Ireland finished with 205/9.

The batters smashed total 25 sixes in 40 overs. 15 wickets fell in the game, with pacers taking nine of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Scotland 213/6 (Brandon McMullen 68, Barry McCarthy 2/42) beat Ireland 205/9 (Mark Adair 72, Brad Currie 5/13) by 8 runs.

