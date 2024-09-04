Scotland vs Australia head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SCO vs AUS 2024 T20I series

The Scotland vs Australia T20I series starts today in Edinburgh. The two nations had a fantastic match at the 2024 T20 World Cup earlier this year, where the Aussies recorded a close win and knocked Scotland out of the tournament.

The Scots will be out for revenge in the upcoming series. All three matches will take place in Edinburg, with the start time being 2 pm Local Time (6.30 pm IST).

Australia have rested Pat Cummins for this series, but their squad still features big names like Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis. Before the Scotland vs Australia T20I series begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Trending

Scotland vs Australia head-to-head record in T20Is

Australia lead the head-to-head record in T20Is against Scotland by 1-0. The two nations met in a T20I match for the first time at the T20 World Cup played earlier this year in the USA and the West Indies.

St. Lucia hosted the group stage fixture between the Aussies and the Scots, where Travis Head's half-century helped Australia win by five wickets. Here's a summary of the Scotland vs Australia head-to-head record:

Matches played: 1

Won by Australia: 1

Won by Scotland: 0

Tied: 0

No result: 0

SCO vs AUS head-to-head record in Edinburgh

The head-to-head record between Scotland and Australia in Edinburgh stands 0-0. This will be the first time Edinburgh's Grange Cricket Club plays host to a T20I match between Australia and Scotland. However, the two sides did play a one-off ODI at the venue in 2013 which Michael Clarke's boys won by a whopping 200 runs.

The Scots will have the home advantage, while Australia will have to get adjusted to the conditions quickly. Considering how Scotland gave Australia a run for their money at the 2024 T20 World Cup, they can win a match or two in this series.

Matches played: 0

Won by Australia: 0

Won by Scotland: 0

Tied: 0

No result: 0

Last Scotland vs Australia T20I match result

Australia defeated Scotland by five wickets in the only T20I meeting between the two teams. St. Lucia's Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium hosted that game. Scotland posted 180/5 in 20 overs, thanks to a 34-ball 60 from Brandon McMullen.

In response, Travis Head's 49-ball 68 and Marcus Stoinis' quickfire 29-ball 59 powered the Aussies to 186/5 in 19.4 overs. Here's a short summary of that match:

Brief scores: Australia 181/5 (Travis Head 68, Mark Watt 2/34) beat Scotland 180/5 (Brandon McMullen 60, Glenn Maxwell 2/44) by 5 wickets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️