Scotland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Scotland is all set to host New Zealand for a limited-overs series, comprising two T20Is and one ODI, starting from July 27. All games will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Scotland recently competed in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2019-23. They comprehensively beat Nepal in their last game. They will now look to carry forward the winning momentum while facing the Kiwis at home.

Richie Berrington has been handed the responsibility of leading the Scottish side after Kyle Coetzer announced his retirement from the shortest format. They have some exciting players on their side who will be eager to step up against the upbeat New Zealand side.

New Zealand recently toured Ireland for a limited-overs series. They won the three-match ODI series and followed it up by clean-sweeping the three-match T20I series. They will be keen to carry forward the winning momentum against the Scottish side.

The New Zealand side have got a number of experienced players like Martin Guptill, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson who will be hoping to contribute to the team’s success.

Scotland vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Scotland vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of Scotland, 2022

Date and Time: July 27, 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Scotland vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Grange Cricket Club is a balanced track. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings as the new-ball bowlers will get some lateral movement off the surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Scotland vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket with the temperature in Edinburgh expected to range between 12 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Scotland vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Scotland

Probable XI

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Gavin Main, Mark Watt, Chris Sole

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi

Scotland vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Both sides are expected to come out hard against each other. New Zealand look strong on paper and are likely to come out on top in the first T20I on Wednesday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

Scotland vs New Zealand details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

