Scotland vs Oman, One-off T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The Forthill Cricket Ground in Dundee, Scotland, will host the one-off T20I match between Oman and Scotland on Tuesday, May 14.

Scotland have been in good form in T20Is of late. They are coming off a 2-1 T20I series victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). George Munsey was the leading run-getter for the side while Jack Jarvis led the bowling unit with seven wickets.

Oman, on the other hand, had a great run in the recent ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024. They won four group-stage games and finished at the top of the table to advance to the semi-finals. After defeating Hong Kong in the second semi-final, Oman lost to UAE by 55 runs in the final.

Richie Berrington will lead the Scottish side, which includes the likes of Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, and Chris Greaves. Zeeshan Maqsood will captain the visitors, who have a talented squad that includes Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas, and Bilal Khan among others.

Scotland vs Oman Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Oman, One-off T20I, Oman tour of Scotland, 2024

Date and Time: May 14, 2024, Tuesday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Forthill Cricket Ground, Dundee, Scotland

Scotland vs Oman Head-to-Head

Oman and Scotland have met on four occasions. Scotland has emerged victorious in all four matches, while Oman is yet to secure a win against their Scottish counterparts

Matches played: 4

Oman won: 0

Scotland won: 4

Scotland vs Oman Pitch Report

The wicket at the Forthill Cricket Ground has traditionally been a bowling-friendly one. The batters will need to play their shots carefully as the bowlers should be able to extract movement from the surface. The average score in the last 10 games has been around the 100-run mark.

Scotland vs Oman Weather Forecast

Showers are expected in Dundee on Tuesday, with a 91% chance of precipitation. The temperature will be around 14°C with cloud cover at 100% and wind speeds of 20 km/h.

Scotland vs Oman Probable XIs

Oman

Probable XI

Kashyap Prajapati, Naseem Khushi, Jatinder Singh, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Pratik Athavale, Ayaan Khan, Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Sufyan Mehmood

Scotland

Probable XI

Richie Berrington (C), Matthew Cross, Michael Leask, Bradley Currie, Brandon McMullen, Mark Watt, Michael Jones, George Munsey, Brad Wheal, Chris Sole/Jack Jarvis, Chris Greaves

Scotland vs Oman Match Prediction

Scotland have dominated Oman in the past, having won four out of four games. They defeated UAE in their most recent T20I series and will be looking forward to continuing their momentum in the upcoming game as well.

Prediction: Scotland to win.

Scotland vs Oman Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

