Scotland vs Pakistan Live Streaming | Where to Watch & Live Match Streaming Details

The two-match T20I series between Scotland and Pakistan will take place on June 12 and 13 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh.

Srihari FEATURED WRITER News 11 Jun 2018, 21:06 IST 924 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Scotland became the first associate team to beat the No.1 ranked ODI side on Sunday

After Scotland's thrilling victory over the No.1 ranked ODI side England at Edinburgh, their two-match T20I series against Pakistan will be broadcast live for Indian viewers from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Sportskeeda has acquired exclusive digital broadcasting rights for the two T20Is that will take place at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on June 12 and June 13.

For all those wondering about Scotland vs Pakistan live streaming, they no longer have to worry about where to watch the two T20Is. Scotland vs Pakistan 2018 live streaming will happen on the Facebook page – SPORTSKEEDA CRICKET - from 19.30 IST onwards on June 12 and June 13.

Scotland will be led by Kyle Coetzer and will be hoping to continue their impressive momentum against a Pakistan side that drew the Test series 1-1 against England. Both matches will take place at the Grange Cricket Club, where Scotland registered their highest ODI score and also the highest ODI score by an associate nation in their one-off ODI against England on Sunday.

Their six-run win over England was also the first time that an Associate nation had beaten a No.1 ranked ODI side. They will have a tough task ahead of them as they need to beat a Pakistan side that not only boasts of the No.1 ranked T20I batsman in the world but also the No.2 ranked T20I bowler in Babar Azam and Shadab Khan.

Pakistan are also the No.1 ranked T20I side in the world so the there will be plenty of fans wondering about the game between Scotland vs Pakistan where to watch. The good news for cricket fans in India is that they can catch Scotland vs Pakistan live on the Sportskeeda Cricket Facebook page.

Following the two-match T20I series against Pakistan, Scotland will immediately travel to the Netherlands where they are involved in a T20I tri-series with hosts Netherlands and Ireland. But before that, Indian viewers can catch Scotland vs Pakistan live streaming on Sportskeeda Cricket Facebook page.