Scotland vs Sri Lanka 2019: Preview, squads, head to head, live streaming, and schedule

Scotland will host Sri Lanka in the two-match ODI series at the Grande in Edinburgh.

Scotland are scheduled to host the Asian Islanders, Sri Lanka, for the two-match ODI series prior to the CWC 2019. As per schedule, both games will be played at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on May 18, 2019, and May 21, 2019. Both the games will begin at 11:00 hrs Scotland Time / 15:30 hrs Sri Lanka Time.

As per reports, Scotland are viewing this series as a vital opportunity to press their case for the full membership of International Cricket Council, which makes this series even more important for the hosts. An upset over the visitors will strengthen their bid for the Test status.

Prior to this series, the Scotts once again became the victims of the unfortunate rain in the second ODI against the Afghanistan, where they eventually lost the game and the series after being found two runs (D/L Method) short at the time of rain interruption. The team management will now prey to avoid similar circumstances against the Islanders.

While for the struggling Sri Lankan side, who are coming on the back of a 5-0 series defeat against South Africa, the series is a much-needed platform to get themselves accumulate to the English conditions and find an optimum playing combination ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Head to Head Record

The Sri Lankans holds a clear advantage against the Scotts with two wins in two games. But with the poor form they are going, the can expect the hosts to give a tough competition.

Sri Lanka tour of Scotland 2019 Live Stream

As per Cricket Scotland official release, both games between the Scotland and Sri Lanka will be streamed exclusively on Scotland Cricket official Youtube Channel CricketScotlandTV, which is accessible via internet across all regions of the globe. Whereas, there has been no official information regarding the Television broadcast.

Match Schedule:

Match 1: May 18, 2019; Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Match 2: May 21, 2019; Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh

Scotland vs Sri Lanka squads

Scotland Squad: Kyle Coetzer (C), Dylan Budge, Scott Cameron, George Munsey, Matthew Cross (W), Alasdair Evans, Michael Jones, Tom Sole, Michael Leask, Calum MacLeod, Gavin Main, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt and Brad Wheal.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis (W), Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.