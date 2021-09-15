Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Scotland and Zimbabwe will square off in the first game of the three-match T20I series at the Grange Cricket Club Ground in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday.

Scotland last played in May this year, when they faced the Netherlands in a two-match ODI series. The Netherlands won the first game, while Scotland won the next to level the series 1-1. They failed to chase 165 runs in the first game, but comfortably chased down a total of 171 in the next, winning by six wickets.

George Munsey led the batting charts in the series for Scotland with 106 runs, including an unbeaten 79. Alasdair Evans claimed six wickets. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have been playing a lot more cricket in recent times. They are coming off a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series against Ireland. Zimbabwe lost the T20I series 2-3, while the ODI series ended level at 1-1.

Nevertheless, Scotland will look to kickstart their season with a fruitful series, while Zimbabwe will seek to put behind the Ireland T20I series loss behind them.

Match Details

Match: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe tour of Scotland 2021.

Date: September 15, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 6:30 PM (IST).

Venue: Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, Scotland.

Weather Report

The conditions are expected to be slightly overcast at the start of the game, and the sky could remain cloudy throughout. However, there may be no interruption due to rain, and a full contest may ensue. The temperature could vary between 15 and 16 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket for this clash is expected to provide an even contest between bat and ball. Under overcast conditions, fast bowlers might get assistance early on, which might tempt the team winning the toss to bowl first. However, teams batting first have a better winning record at this venue. A total of around the 170-run mark could be a match-winning one.

Predicted Playing XIs

Scotland

The likes of Kyle Coetzer, George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Calum Macleod and Matthew Cross will hold the key for Scotland. Mark Watt, Alasdair Evans, Josh Davey and Hamza Sharif are expected to come good with the ball. Scotland will need their players to perform as a unit, as they have not played much in recent times.

Predicted XI: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Calum MacLeod, Matthew Cross (wk), George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Tom Sole/Hamza Tahir, Alasdair Evans, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, and Mark Watt.

Zimbabwe

Captain Craig Ervine top scored in the Ireland T20I series with 160 runs. The batting was not consistent for Zimbabwe, though. With talented players in their ranks, they will aim for a better outing in this series.

Luke Jongwe (7) and Ryan Burl (6) picked up the most wickets. The visitors will want the likes of Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava to step up with the ball as well.

Predicted XI: Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva (wk), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Match Prediction

Scotland possess an exciting lineup. However, with not much cricket under their belt of late, they might be rusty in the first game. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have shown good form, and have also played more cricket coming into this series, which gives them a clear edge in the first T20I of this riveting series.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Bhargav