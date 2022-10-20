Scotland vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details for Match 12

Scotland will lock horns with Zimbabwe in the 12th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Friday. The Bellerive Oval will play host to this Group B fixture. The winner of this clash will progress to the Super 12s stage.

Scotland created an upset in their opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 when they beat West Indies by 42 runs. They failed to carry forward their winning momentum as they suffered a six-wicket loss against Ireland in their next fixture.

Batting first, Michael Jones scored 86 at the top of the order to guide Scotland to a mammoth 176 on the board. The Scottish bowlers failed to back up their batters. The Scottish side will be eager to bounce back against Zimbabwe in their last group fixture.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, beat Ireland convincingly by 31 runs in their opening fixture of the tournament. But they went down against West Indies by 31 runs in their next fixture.

After being asked to bowl first, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza picked up three wickets to restrict West Indies to 153/7 at the end of their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing performance from their batters as they crumbled and got bundled out on 122.

Zimbabwe will have to bring their A-game to the fore to come out on top against the Scottish side and qualify for the Super 12s.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Match Details:

Match: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, Match 12, Group B, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

Date and Time: October 21 2022, Friday, 1:30 pm IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval looks good for batting. The batters can hit through the line once they get settled in the middle. However, the pacers will get some lateral movement with the new ball and will have to hit the right areas upfront.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Hobart are expected to range between 14 and 23 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain interruptions during the course of the game on Friday.

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Probable XIs

Scotland

The Scottish side are a well-balanced unit and are expected to back the same XI despite a loss in their previous encounter.

Probable XI

George Munsey, Michael Jones, Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Zimbabwe

We might see Craig Ervine come back into the side if he gets fit in time. No other change is expected to their XI.

Probable XI

Regis Chakabva (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

Scotland vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Details

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Scotland vs Zimbabwe where to watch in India

TV: Star Sports Network

