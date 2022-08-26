Scotland Women vs Fairbreak XI 2022: Full schedule, match timings, live streaming details and squads

Cricket Scotland is all set to host a three-match T20 series between the women’s teams representing Fairbreak Global and Scotland, starting on Friday, August 26.

The Fairbreak XI side was formed by the global entity, whose main focus is on creating new routeways for women to have access to education and high-level performance roles. Fairbreak Global has been conducting cricket matches since 2018, with players from full member and associate member countries.

Saba Nasim, the team manager, is excited to be retained from the last tour and she is looking forward to the upcoming season. Ahead of the upcoming three-match series, she told the media:

“I’m absolutely delighted to be made a manager again for the upcoming FairBreak tour. It will be another fantastic opportunity for the players chosen to play competitive cricket and showcase their talents to the world.

"I’m looking forward to being part of the team and learning more about their journeys since the first-ever tournament took place in May. No doubt it will be an unforgettable experience for all those involved."

Katie McGill will lead the Scottish side. Mariko Hill, on the other hand, will continue to captain the Fairbreak XI side.

Scotland Women vs Fairbreak XI 2022: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, August 26

Scotland Women vs Fairbreak XI, 1st T20, 7.00 pm

Sunday, August 28

Scotland Women vs Fairbreak XI, 2nd T20, 3.00 pm

Scotland Women vs Fairbreak XI, 3rd T20, 7.00 pm

Scotland Women vs Fairbreak XI 2022: Live streaming details

The Cricket Scotland YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournament.

Scotland Women vs Fairbreak XI 2022: Squads

Scotland Women

Katie McGill (C), Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Olivia Bell, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Ikra Farooq, Becky Glen, Samantha Haggo, Abbie Hogg, Lorna Jack, Ailsa Lister (wk), Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Ellen Watson.

Fairbreak XI Women

Mariko Hill (C), Yasmin Daswani, Ruchi Venkatesh,, Roberta Moretti Avery, Poppy McGeown, Gunjan Shukla, Zainab Khan, Sonali Patel, Bhavika Gajipra, Ariana Dowse, Laura Bailey, Jo Foster, Saba Nesim.

