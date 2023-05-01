SEA Games Women's T20I Cricket Competition 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 edition of the SEA Games Women's T20I Cricket Competition will see Cambodia Women take on Singapore Women in the season opener.

Cambodia Women, Indonesia Women, Singapore Women, Thailand Women Malaysia Women, Myanmar Women, and the Philippines Women are the seven teams competing in the tournament. The summit clash of the event is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 15.

All matches of the SEA Games Women's T20I Cricket Competition 2023 will be played at the AZ Group Cricket Oval in Phnom Penh.

SEA Games Women's T20I Cricket Competition 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Monday, May 1

Cambodia Women vs Singapore Women, 9.00 am

Philippines Women vs Thailand Women, 1.30 pm

Indonesia Women vs Singapore Women, 12.30 pm

Thursday, May 4

Malaysia Women vs Thailand Women, 12.30 pm

Saturday, May 6

Malaysia Women vs Philippines Women, 1.00 pm

Monday, May 8

Cambodia Women vs Indonesia Women, 5.30 am

Tuesday, May 9

Myanmar Women vs Thailand Women, 1.00 pm

Sunday, May 14

Malaysia Women vs Myanmar Women, 10.00 am

Philippines Women vs Thailand Women, 1.30 pm

Monday, May 15

3/4 Place Playoff, 7.30 am

Final, 11.00 am

SEA Games Women's T20I Cricket Competition 2023: Live-Streaming Details

The matches won't be live streamed in India. However, the tournament will be televised in a few other countries. The list is as follows:

Cambodia: Cambodia Sports Television (CSTV).

Singapore: Mewatch

Thailand: TV Pool 3HD, 5HD, 7HD, MCOT HD, NBT2HD, GMM25, PPTV HD, and T Sports.

SEA Games Women's T20I Cricket Competition 2023: Full Squads

Myanmar

Aye Moe, Lin Htun, May San, Theint Soe, Khin Myat, Pan Phyu, Thae PO, Wa Nadi, Zin Kyaw, Zon Lin, Zar Thoon, Zar Win, Htet Aung, Htwe Neaung, and Thae Thae Aung.

Philippines

April Saquilon, Catherine Bagaoisin, Johannah Mccall, Jona Eguid, Josie Arimas (c), Riza Penalba, Christine Lovino, Jennifer Alumbro, Lolita Olagiure, Romela Osabel, Alex Smith (wk), Jhon Andreano, Joan Badillo, Joelle Galapin, and Simranjeet Sirah.

Cambodia

Dok Da Nit, Hon Sovannary, Ly Saomakara, Pen Samon, Phoup Srey Pheak, Sean Chan Boromey, Soung Seav, Hak Seakmey, Heal Theara, Loch Srey, Pech Pisa, Sok Srey Maov, Ouen Sophy (wk), Em Rotana, and Hor Siv Na.

Singapore

Johanna Pooranakaran, Riyaa Bhasin, Vathana Sreemurugavel, Ada Bhasin, GK Diviya, Sara Merican, Vinu Kumar, Dhwani Prakas, Jacinta Si Ping (wk), Shafina Mahesh, Damini Ramesh, Devika Galia, Haresh Dhavina, Jocelyn Pooranakaran, Pin Li Serene Goh, Roshni Seth, and Zay Hua Tan.

Thailand

Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Banthida Leephatthana, Naruemol Chaiwai, Natthakan Chantham, Rosenan Kanoh, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nattaya Boochatham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nannapat Koncharoenkai (c/wk), Nanthita Boonsukham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Suleeporn Laomi, Sunida Chaturongrattana, and Thipatcha Putthawong.

Indonesia

Agung Laksmi, Berlian Duma Pare, Maria Corazon, Mia Arda, Ni Luh Ketut Dewi, Tantri Wigradianti, Yulia Anggraeni, Kadek Winda Prastini, Ni Sariani (c), Rahmawati Pangestuti, Andriani Andriani (wk), Ni Sakarini (wk), Chao Lia, Laili Salsabila, Lie Qiao, Ni Rada Rani, Ni Suwandewi, and Sang Ayu.

Malaysia

Dhanusri Muhunan, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Mas Elysa, Yusrina Yaakop, Ainna Hashim, Jamahidaya Intan, Nur Dania Syuhada, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Aina Najwa (wk), Christina Baret, Wan Julia (wk), Aisya Eleesa, Nik Nur Atiela, and Nur Arianna Natsya.

