Sean Williams hits the fastest ODI hundred for Zimbabwe off 70 balls

Zimbabwe all-rounder Sean Williams shone with the bat during the team's ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers fixture against Nepal at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, June 18.

Williams played a scintillating knock in the encounter, remaining unbeaten on 102 off just 70 balls, the fastest ton for Zimbabwe in ODI cricket.

The record was earlier held by Regis Chakabva, who hit a brilliant 73-ball century against Bangladesh in the 50-over format last year.

Zimbabwe secured a comprehensive eight-wicket victory over Nepal in the clash to get off to an impressive start in the Qualifiers. The side successfully chased down a stiff 291-run target in just 44.1 overs.

Sean Williams and Craig Ervine were key architects of Zimbabwe's thumping win over Nepal

Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bowl first in the Group A encounter. Nepal managed to post an impressive 290-run total, thanks to fine knocks by openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh.

Bhurtel was the top performer with the bat. He missed out on a well-deserved century, getting out on 99. Sheikh chipped in with a fantastic fifty, scoring 66 runs. For Zimbabwe, Richard Ngarava was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with a four-wicket haul.

The hosts chased down the total comfortably as skipper Craig Ervine and southpaw Sean Williams hit scintillating unbeaten tons. Ervine was the highest run-getter for his side, amassing 121 runs off 128 balls.

Craig Ervine and Co. will next be seen in action on Tuesday, June 20. They are scheduled to take on the Netherlands at the Harare Sports Club in the fifth match of the ongoing ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Nepal, on the other hand, will take on the United States in the sixth match of the tournament. The game is set to be played at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday.

