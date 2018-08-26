Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sehwag's take on Kohli-Broad dispute, Irfan breaks all-time T20 record and more - Cricket News Today, 26th August 2018

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
2.35K   //    26 Aug 2018, 21:13 IST

Virender Sehwag Mohammad Irfan
Virender Sehwag and Mohammad Irfan

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Irfan has stormed the headlines by producing a jaw-dropping spell in a Caribbean Premier League match. The Barbados Tridents pacer picked two wickets and conceded just one run from his full quota of four overs.

In other news, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag has backed Virat Kohli for giving it back to Stuart Broad during the recently completed Trent Bridge Test. Meanwhile, seamer Basil Thampi shed light on his commendable battle against the Kerala floods in his bid to represent India Blue in the ongoing edition of the Duleep Trophy.

Here are all of today's major developments from the cricket world.

Mohammad Irfan breaks an all-time T20 record in CPL match

Mohammad Irfan
Mohammad Irfan registered the most economical four-over spell in T20 history

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Irfan has broken an all-time record by registering the most economical four-over spell in T20 history. The left-armer produced scarcely believable figures of 2/1 from his full quota of overs during the CPL fixture between Barbados Tridents and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Jason Holder's fifty helped the Tridents set a target of 148 for the Patriots. With the surface at Kensington Oval offering steep bounce, Irfan hit the deck hard to entangle the opposition top-order. He removed Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis by applying inextricable pressure.

Irfan finished his spell with three maidens and conceded just a solitary run. Despite his brilliance, Barbados lost the game. The 36-year old broke the previous record jointly held by Chanaka Welegedara (4/2) and Chris Morris (2/2).

