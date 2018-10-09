×
Selectors unhappy, more India-WI matches to be moved? and more - Cricket News Today, 9th October 2018

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.97K   //    09 Oct 2018, 22:44 IST

Dhoni in the headlines once again
Dhoni in the headlines once again


Even though India and West Indies are currently involved in a Test series, all the headlines seem to be coming from off the field. And not all of them bode well for the future of Indian cricket.

First, there was the report that the selectors weren't happy with MS Dhoni being given captaincy during the Asia Cup 2018 and then there is a continuing saga between the BCCI and the state associations over the issue of complimentary tickets, which doesn't look like it is going away anytime soon.

Here are all of today's important developments from the cricket world.

Selectors unhappy with Dhoni's surprise return to captaincy

The decision to make MS Dhoni captain for the game against Afghanistan during the Asia Cup 2018 hasn't gone down well with the national selectors. On 199 ODIs as captain of India, the wicketkeeper got to 200 in the dead-rubber against Afghanistan with captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan both rested for the fixture.

Five changes were made for the game against Afghanistan which ended in a tie, including the decision to rest both the captain and vice-captain. That meant that Dhoni captained for the first time in 696 days and also became the oldest captain to lead India in ODIs, the move hasn't gone down too well with everyone.

"The selectors are not pleased that wholesale changes were rung in for the match and both stand-in captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Shikhar Dhawan sat out with MS Dhoni forced to be captain again, out of nowhere," a BCCI source told India Today.

India vs West Indies 2018 Team India MS Dhoni Rishabh Pant Cricket News Today
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
