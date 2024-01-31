Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After the completion of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2024, the BCCI has scheduled the Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024. This edition of the tournament commenced on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
A total of six teams will compete in a total of 16 matches in the tournament, including the final. Each team will play against the five other teams once and the top two teams will contest in the final of the tournament. The title clash is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 9, at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.
All these matches will take place in Vadodara at four different venues. These four venues are Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, GSFC Cricket Ground, Railway Ground, and Kotambi Stadium.
The six teams are Central Zone, North East Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, and North Zone. Shreyanka Patil will lead the South Zone, while Sneh Rana has been appointed the skipper of the Central Zone.
North Zone are the defending champions and they began this edition with a bang as well beating South Zone by 33 runs. Central Zone and West Zone won their respective matches on the opening day as well.
Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Tuesday, January 30
Match 1: Central Zone vs North East Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 2: North Zone vs South Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 3: East Zone vs West Zone, Railway Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Thursday, February 1
Match 4: North Zone vs East Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 5: West Zone vs North East Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 6: South Zone vs Central Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Saturday, February 3
Match 7: South Zone vs West Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 8: East Zone vs North East Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 9: North Zone vs Central Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Monday, February 5
Match 10: South Zone vs East Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 11: West Zone vs Central Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 12: North Zone vs North East Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Wednesday, February 7
Match 13: North Zone vs West Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 14: East Zone vs Central Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Match 15: South Zone vs North East Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Friday, February 9
Final: TBC vs TBC, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST
Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details
Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 will not be live-streamed or broadcasted for fans in India. However, you can follow all the updates and get the highlights of matches on bcci.tv.
Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Full Squads
South Zone Women
Akshara Srinivasan, Divya Ganesh, G Kamalini, Shreya Parab, Sneha Deepthi (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Gongadi Trisha, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sajeevan Sajana, Shreyanka Patil (c), Sonal Patil, Tarannum Pathan, Madiwala Mamatha (wk), Miriyala Durga(wk), Kavisha Elayaperumal, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Shabnam Shakil, Sundaresan Anusha, Vinaya Surendran, Yuvashree
Central Zone Women
Arushi Goel, Ayushi Garg, Bharti Fulmali, Kriti Gupta, Mona Meshram, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Salonee Dangore, Sneh Rana (c), Srishti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Nuzhat Parween, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Meghna Singh, Nikita Singh, Poonam Yadav, Sonal Kalal, Sonam Yadav
East Zone Women
Ashwani Kumari, Dhara Gujjar, Madhuri Mehta, Mouchaity Debnath, Priyanka Bala, Ritu Kumari, Deepti Sharma (c), Durga Murmu, Jintimani Kalita, Mita Paul, Monika Das, Priyanka Acharjee, Rashmi Dey, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Indrani Roy (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Saika Ishaque, Suravi Roy, Titas Sadhu
North East Zone Women
Limatola Shilu Ao, Mai Kasa Mekh, Rajkumari Linthoingambi Devi, Sentilemla Imsong, Debasmita Dutta (c), Felfel Pautu, Monicadevi Ningthoojam, Purni Gurung, Ajima Sangma (wk), Haorungbam Kiranbala, Lal Zuali, Luiza James Tamang, Nabam Yapu, Pramila Limbo, Rin Mawii, Vanlalremtluangi (wk)
North Zone Women
Nandani Sharma, Neena Choudhary, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol, Kanika Ahuja, Sarla Devi, Tanisha Singh, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Sushma Verma (wk), Chitra Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Tanisha Ohlan
West Zone Women
Bhavana Goplani, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Jemimah Rodrigues, Krishna Patel, Smriti Mandhana (c), Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Gautami Naik, Hani Patel, Humairaa Kaazi, Jagravi Pawar, Neha Chavda, Sayali Satghare, Riya Chaudhari (wk), Shivali Shinde (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jaya Mohite, Manali Dakshini, Nancy Patel, Prakashika Naik, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Shraddha Pokharkar
