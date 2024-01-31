Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

After the completion of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy 2024, the BCCI has scheduled the Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024. This edition of the tournament commenced on Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

A total of six teams will compete in a total of 16 matches in the tournament, including the final. Each team will play against the five other teams once and the top two teams will contest in the final of the tournament. The title clash is scheduled to take place on Friday, February 9, at the Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara.

All these matches will take place in Vadodara at four different venues. These four venues are Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, GSFC Cricket Ground, Railway Ground, and Kotambi Stadium.

The six teams are Central Zone, North East Zone, South Zone, East Zone, West Zone, and North Zone. Shreyanka Patil will lead the South Zone, while Sneh Rana has been appointed the skipper of the Central Zone.

North Zone are the defending champions and they began this edition with a bang as well beating South Zone by 33 runs. Central Zone and West Zone won their respective matches on the opening day as well.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, January 30

Match 1: Central Zone vs North East Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 2: North Zone vs South Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 3: East Zone vs West Zone, Railway Ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Thursday, February 1

Match 4: North Zone vs East Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 5: West Zone vs North East Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 6: South Zone vs Central Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Saturday, February 3

Match 7: South Zone vs West Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 8: East Zone vs North East Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 9: North Zone vs Central Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Monday, February 5

Match 10: South Zone vs East Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 11: West Zone vs Central Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 12: North Zone vs North East Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Wednesday, February 7

Match 13: North Zone vs West Zone, Darshanam Sports and Education Academy, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 14: East Zone vs Central Zone, GSFC Cricket ground, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Match 15: South Zone vs North East Zone, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Friday, February 9

Final: TBC vs TBC, Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara - 9:00 AM IST

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024 will not be live-streamed or broadcasted for fans in India. However, you can follow all the updates and get the highlights of matches on bcci.tv.

Senior Women's Inter Zonal One Day Trophy 2024: Full Squads

South Zone Women

Akshara Srinivasan, Divya Ganesh, G Kamalini, Shreya Parab, Sneha Deepthi (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Gongadi Trisha, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Sajeevan Sajana, Shreyanka Patil (c), Sonal Patil, Tarannum Pathan, Madiwala Mamatha (wk), Miriyala Durga(wk), Kavisha Elayaperumal, Pranavi Chandra, Sahana Pawar, Shabnam Shakil, Sundaresan Anusha, Vinaya Surendran, Yuvashree

Central Zone Women

Arushi Goel, Ayushi Garg, Bharti Fulmali, Kriti Gupta, Mona Meshram, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Salonee Dangore, Sneh Rana (c), Srishti Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Jyoti Choudhary (wk), Nuzhat Parween, Ekta Bisht, Komal Zanzad, Meghna Singh, Nikita Singh, Poonam Yadav, Sonal Kalal, Sonam Yadav

East Zone Women

Ashwani Kumari, Dhara Gujjar, Madhuri Mehta, Mouchaity Debnath, Priyanka Bala, Ritu Kumari, Deepti Sharma (c), Durga Murmu, Jintimani Kalita, Mita Paul, Monika Das, Priyanka Acharjee, Rashmi Dey, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Indrani Roy (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Devyani Prasad, Mamta Paswan, Priyanka Sarkar, Rizu Saha, Saika Ishaque, Suravi Roy, Titas Sadhu

North East Zone Women

Limatola Shilu Ao, Mai Kasa Mekh, Rajkumari Linthoingambi Devi, Sentilemla Imsong, Debasmita Dutta (c), Felfel Pautu, Monicadevi Ningthoojam, Purni Gurung, Ajima Sangma (wk), Haorungbam Kiranbala, Lal Zuali, Luiza James Tamang, Nabam Yapu, Pramila Limbo, Rin Mawii, Vanlalremtluangi (wk)

North Zone Women

Nandani Sharma, Neena Choudhary, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Amanjot Kaur, Harleen Deol, Kanika Ahuja, Sarla Devi, Tanisha Singh, Laxmi Yadav (wk), Sushma Verma (wk), Chitra Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Tanisha Ohlan

West Zone Women

Bhavana Goplani, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Jemimah Rodrigues, Krishna Patel, Smriti Mandhana (c), Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Devika Vaidya, Gautami Naik, Hani Patel, Humairaa Kaazi, Jagravi Pawar, Neha Chavda, Sayali Satghare, Riya Chaudhari (wk), Shivali Shinde (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jaya Mohite, Manali Dakshini, Nancy Patel, Prakashika Naik, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Shraddha Pokharkar

