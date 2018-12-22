Senior Women's One Day League: Top 5 teams from Elite Group A & B

Railways is the most consistent team of the Indian domestic circuit

The senior women's one-day league is entering into the next phase. The group stage is over, and now, the qualified teams are gearing up for the next round. But the group stage can't be disregarded for its contribution as it was the real crux of this tournament. It was a perfect mixture of some dramatic, conspicuous, breathtaking and formidable performances.

Some teams were so dominating throughout that they didn't even lose a single game, whereas some, despite their best efforts, couldn't even take a single victory home. In other words, enthralling for the champions, but teasing for the non-achievers.

Top five teams from Elite Group A & B, top two from the Elite Group C and one from the Plate Group will play against each other in quarterfinals in Bengaluru. On the other side, according to the relegation and promotion policy, the bottom two teams from the elite group A & B will replace top two teams in elite group C, whereas the lowest ranked team in group C will replace the top team of the plate group.

While the qualified teams are preparing for the next battle, let's take a look at their performances in the group stages and journey to the knockouts.

#1 Railways Women's Cricket Team (8 Matches, 7 Won, 1 N/R)

Undefeated, unstoppable or indomitable, all sorts of adjectives fall short to the consistency of Railways. Unbeaten run in the group stage is the proof of their on ground performance. Batting, bowling or fielding, they are just super in all the departments of the game.

With 7 wins in 8 games, where 1 match washed out due to rain against Saurashtra, Railways is sitting at the top of the table. Perhaps, Mithali Raj led Railways is the most powerful of the lot.

They have shown the character of a champion in the first half of the championship. The way Railways have carried themselves on the field is inspirational for other teams.

They are the only team in the competition which has experimented their bench strength throughout. Seniors were rested periodically, whereas youngsters were trusted in their roles and abilities to lead the team to victory.

The calculative experiment turned out as a success for the team and the coaching staff. In brief, youngsters got enough time in the middle, and senior players got the desired rest and enough practice sessions.

With Mithali Raj & Co. breathing fire this tournament, it won't be easy for other teams to breach their citadel. They rule this championship and they are here to prove a point.

